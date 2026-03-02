Clooper reduces business travel costs by eliminating hidden overspend through structured policies, real-time approvals, and centralized tracking rather than relying on fragmented booking tools

The platform combines software-driven governance with 24/7 human support, ensuring cost control, reliability, and fast response during disruptions or emergencies

By operating as a full travel operations layer, Clooper scales with growing companies while delivering personalized experiences for both employees and executives without losing control

For many companies, business travel seems easy. An employee books a flight. A hotel is reserved. Expenses are submitted. Work continues. But in reality, it is rarely that simple. Many businesses use different websites, emails, and approval systems to manage travel. Staff book on their own. Managers approve late. Changes happen at the last minute. Receipts are lost. Finance teams struggle to track spending. Over time, these small problems lead to big losses. This is the challenge Clooper set out to solve. The company helps organisations reduce business travel costs by up to 30%, while still keeping full control of their spending.

When Travel Becomes an Operations Problem

According to the founder, Toks Adebiyi, most companies do not overspend because flights are expensive. They overspend because systems are weak. “The biggest losses are rarely the headline ticket price,” he says. “They’re duplicate bookings, late approvals, avoidable cancellations, travellers choosing options outside company policy, and finance teams spending hours reconciling various receipts.” Many businesses rely on a mix of self-serve platforms, email approvals, and manual expense tracking. While this works at a small scale, it breaks down as teams grow and travel becomes frequent. The result is chaos.

Why Clooper Focuses on Systems, Not Just Bookings

Rather than building another travel marketplace, Clooper was designed as an internal travel operations layer.

Toks explains that their cost advantage comes from three areas.

“First, we remove leakage. That’s the quiet overspend that happens when staff book across multiple sites and fix things later with cancellations and changes.

Second, we run travel like an operations function, not a marketplace. Our team coordinates vendors and pushes for alternatives when prices spike.

Third, we bake in governance through travel policies and approval workflows.”

Together, these systems prevent waste before it happens.

How the Platform Clooper Works

From the user’s perspective, Clooper keeps the booking process simple. Behind the scenes, however, every trip runs on structured workflows.

“A traveller or admin submits a request. The platform applies policy rules and routes them for approval where needed. Once approved, the trip is booked either by the user or our operations team,” Toks Adebiyi explains.

All confirmations are stored centrally, spend is captured in real time, and travellers can access 24/7 support when it matters. Companies can choose between self-service and fully managed execution, depending on their internal preferences. This flexibility allows Clooper to serve both lean startups and large multinational organisations.

Handling Travel Disruptions and Emergencies

Business travel rarely goes according to plan. Flights are cancelled. Meetings move. Hotels overbook. Borders close. In these moments, many platforms rely on call centres and automated systems. Clooper takes a different approach. “We treat it like a service-critical operation, not a ticketing event,” Toks says. He added, “If a flight is cancelled at midnight, or an executive needs to move meetings, the traveller is not left dealing with chatbots. We provide 24/7 human support.” At the same time, every change is documented. We track what changed, why it changed, and what approvals were needed. Governance doesn’t collapse under pressure.

One Standard, Multiple Experiences

Serving junior staff and senior executives under one system is another challenge in corporate travel. Clooper addresses this through layered personalisation. “We maintain one service standard, then layer in personalisation,” he further explained. Junior travellers need speed and clarity. Executives need frictionless execution and discretion. By storing preferences and travel history, the platform delivers personalised service without weakening controls.

Why Clooper Chose a Hybrid Model

Many travel companies focus entirely on software. Others depend mainly on human agents. Clooper deliberately combines both. “If you only build software, clients still have operational stress. If you only do service, governance becomes manual,” Toks Adebiyi says. We blended tech for control and efficiency with concierge execution for reliability. This hybrid structure allows Clooper to scale while maintaining service quality.

Building for Scale and Trust

As companies expand across cities and countries, weaknesses in travel systems become more visible.

“Frequent travel exposes problems quickly,” the founder notes. “You need strong policy, approvals that don’t slow the business down, and an operations team that can coordinate in real time.”

Clooper has focused on documenting fulfilment standards, training staff, and measuring outcomes to maintain consistency as it grows. This disciplined approach has earned the company several international recognitions, including Corporate Travel Management Specialists of the Year (2025/26), Business Travel Booking Platform of the Year (2024/25), Best SME Expense. Management & Travel Tech (2024), and multiple Best Leisure, Travel & Tourism Business awards in the UK.

The Future of Corporate Travel in Africa

Looking ahead, the founder believes corporate travel in Africa is entering a new phase. “There will be more cross-border travel, more distributed teams, and higher expectations from finance teams who want control, not spreadsheets.” He sees the future as policy-driven, real-time travel management similar to what has happened in payroll and procurement. Clooper is positioning itself as more than a booking tool.

“We want to be the platform teams rely on for flights, hotels, transport, visas, expense tracking, and approvals in one place; with real humans available 24/7”. The goal is to become a trusted corporate travel management and operations partner for modern African and global companies.

Rethinking Business Travel

For many organisations, travel remains one of the least structured operational areas. Clooper’s approach shows that it does not have to be through embedding governance, visibility, and human support into every stage of travel, companies can reduce travel costs while improving reliability. And in an increasingly competitive business environment, that balance is becoming a strategic advantage.