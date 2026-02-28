The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) will spend N100 billion in 2026 to deploy hybrid mini-grids for government agencies within and outside Abuja.

The Managing Director of the agency, Abba Aliyu, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the sidelines of the 2026 budget defence session organised by the House Committee on Rural Electrification in Abuja on Friday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The approved funds form part of the National Public Sector Solarisation programme, which is a component of the agency’s broader N170 billion budget proposal for 2026.

The initiative is designed to improve electricity reliability for public institutions while reducing operational costs and easing pressure on the national grid.

What they are saying

Aliyu explained that the agency’s total proposed budget for 2026 stands at N170 billion, with N100 billion of the amount dedicated specifically to the solarisation initiative targeting government agencies.

He said the hybrid mini-grid systems combine solar power with complementary energy sources to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply.

He highlighted that the intervention covers agencies in the Federal Capital Territory as well as other parts of the country. The goal is to reduce energy costs for government operations while improving electricity reliability.

Aliyu cited the National Hospital in Abuja as an example where similar infrastructure had been deployed to ensure stable power and cut operational expenses.

He added that beyond the solarisation programme, the 2026 budget includes over 500 electrification projects nationwide, covering grid extensions for nearby communities, deployment of transformers, mini-grids for agrarian and cottage-industry clusters, and solar home systems for sparsely populated areas.

More insights

Earlier in February 2026, REA signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to deploy solar power systems to 15 public institutions across Nigeria.

The project will be implemented under the Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP), a World Bank-supported initiative aimed at expanding off-grid electricity access across West Africa and the Sahel.

ECOWAS will provide a $700,000 grant to fund the installation of solar photovoltaic systems in selected rural health centres and schools in the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, and Nasarawa States.

The initiative marked the formal commencement of Nigeria’s pilot implementation phase under ROGEAP, with REA serving as the technical and financial implementing agency.

Furthermore, REA revealed it deployed more than 200 mini-grids across underserved communities nationwide in 2025 under the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP).

Aliyu said the President approved the $750 million Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-Up (DARES) project, which aims to deploy 1,350 mini-grids to provide electricity to about 17.5 million Nigerians.

What you should know

In February 2025, Aliyu unveiled the agency’s plan to provide electricity to 25 million Nigerians within three years, outlining a diversified electrification strategy tailored to regional needs.

30 million Nigerians will receive electricity via isolated mini-grids.

1.5 million Nigerians will be connected through interconnected mini-grids.

12 million Nigerians will benefit from mesh grids and standalone home systems.

In March 2025, REA received approval to establish a renewable asset management company to sustain its electrification interventions and ensure long-term infrastructure viability.

This diversified approach is expected to accelerate electrification efforts while ensuring sustainability and efficiency, positioning REA to scale up renewable energy access and strengthen Nigeria’s overall electricity infrastructure.