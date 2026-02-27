Innovation isn’t just about the technology we create; it’s about the systems we build to ensure that technology serves everyone.

This February, on the 28th the MIT Sloan Africa Business Club is bringing that vision to life with the 15th Annual MIT Africa Innovate Conference (AIC).

For over 15 years, the MIT Africa Innovate Conference (AIC) has evolved from a bold, student-led initiative into a globally recognized platform shaping African ambition and institutional capability.

As highlighted in the Africa Innovate Conference Impact Report, the AIC ecosystem has catalyzed more than $150 million in follow-on capital, supported the creation of 1,500+ jobs, and impacted over one million lives through the scaling of alumni ventures such as Sanergy and MDaaS Global, among many others.

AIC’s impact extends well beyond venture creation. Over the years, the conference has convened leaders who influence national policy, global trade, and technology governance, reinforcing its role as a critical pipeline for talent, leadership, and systemic change across the continent.

Co-chaired in 2026 by Rita Uganden-Teryila and Bernard O’bien, AIC has matured into a trusted platform for venture creation, systems thinking, and leadership development, bringing together builders, policymakers, investors, and scholars to translate bold ideas into real-world outcomes.

The theme for 2026, “African Intelligence: Building Systems for Shared Prosperity,” moves beyond the buzzwords of AI and tech. It’s a deep dive into how policy, capital, and talent converge to create scalable, sustainable solutions for the continent. It is a conversation about moving from individual success stories to scalable systems that create wealth and opportunity for all. It is about how we build infrastructure for trust, collaboration, and sustainable growth.

What to Expect:

The conference weekend begins with The Hackathon, a high-intensity arena for African Intelligence in action. Here, some of the continent’s brightest minds come together not just to build apps, but to design resilient, scalable systems.

Over 24 hours, interdisciplinary teams collaborate in real time to tackle urgent continental challenges, transforming the theme of shared prosperity from concept into concrete digital and policy prototypes. The focus is clear: solutions that are practical, scalable, and firmly rooted in Africa’s real-world priorities.

Following the Hackathon, the weekend transitions into the Gala Night, a moment of shared celebration and reflection. Marking AIC’s 15th anniversary, the evening goes beyond a social gathering to honor African heritage, excellence, and identity.

Set against a backdrop of music, culture, and community, builders, investors, and policymakers connect in ways that move beyond first introductions, forming relationships that can grow into long-term partnerships. The night serves as a reminder that Africa’s innovation story is powered not only by capital and technology, but also by culture, community, and a shared sense of purpose

MIT AIC 2026: African Intelligence: Building Systems for Shared Prosperity

As the celebrations of Gala Night wind down, the focus shifts to the main conference. The next day, Wong Auditorium becomes a gathering point for global thinkers and African builders, a room filled with architects of change.

Through curated panels and fireside conversations, leaders across sectors move the discussion from ideas to execution, sharing insights on how to build and scale across the continent. Topics span both strategy and practice, from policy and leadership to financing African AI at scale, as well as sessions on building for real-world conditions, energy and urban resilience, talent development, and the expansion of health systems.

The AIC 2026 will feature a high-caliber lineup of global thinkers and African builders across various sectors. Starting with our keynote speaker, Funke Opeke, the main event will feature thought leaders like Dr. Patrick Njoroge (Former Governor, Central Bank of Kenya), engaging in a Fireside Chat on Policy & Strategic Leadership. Other architects of change include business and tech leaders such as Gregory Ugwi, Yassine Laghzioui, and Tolu Alabi, who will delve into building real-world solutions and financing African startups building for the global market. The conference also brings together experts in specialized fields, including Prof. Ericmoore Jossou and Dr. Idah Z. Pswarayi-Riddihough for Energy & Urban Resilience, and health system specialists Dr. Uche Ralph-Okpara and Adeola Alli for Scaling Health Systems.

Building Systems for Entrepreneurial Growth: The Deal Room

The Deal Room is the dedicated space where the conference’s systemic ambition is translated into tangible investment and partnership. It moves beyond networking by facilitating pre-scheduled, focused meetings between African builders and investors, ensuring high-quality deal flow grounded in the conference’s theme. This structured environment is essential for connecting emerging leadership talent with the capital and strategic partnerships necessary to scale solutions and co-build the next generation of resilient systems across the continent. A Startups & Builders, Ready to secure your future? Apply to be a featured business today and connect with investors who are co-building Africa’s future. To investors, Tap into the next frontier. Register for exclusive access to the curated pipeline of high-growth African ventures in the Deal Room.

The future of Africa isn’t something that happens to us; it is something we build. Whether you are an investor looking for the next frontier, a student architecting your career, or a professional looking to connect with the diaspora, your perspective is a vital part of this system.

To learn more about the sessions, our legacy of impact, and how you can engage with the architects of Africa’s future, visit mit-africa.com.