Xymbolic Development, a leading wealth-building real estate development company in Lagos, Nigeria successfully hosted her 2025/2026 Palm City Annual Stakeholders General Meeting on 13th February, 2026, with over 500 stakeholders in attendance both physically and virtually

The meeting served as an insightful and interactive session where stakeholders reviewed the progress of the Palm City project, reflected on achievements recorded between 2025 till date, as they discussed key challenges encountered along the journey, and explored the strategic solutions introduced to strengthen the project’s structure and sustainability.

The Annual General Meeting further created an avenue for meaningful engagement, as investors and members of the management team exchanged ideas, shared feedback, and strengthened relationships built on trust, transparency, and long-term wealth creation.

As part of the opening remark by the Chief Executive Officer — Olisa Umerah, he reinstated that Palm City was founded on a forward-thinking vision: to redefine how Africans use and invest in real estate by creating wealth-generating assets that deliver long-term value, beyond land ownership.

He stated “Palm City is not just a project – it is a movement towards generational wealth”

This innovative approach has positioned Palm City as a standout project within the real estate and agricultural investment space, attracting investors who are increasingly seeking structured opportunities that combine land ownership with real economic productivity.

Unlike traditional property investments that focus solely on acquisition, Palm City integrates agriculture and real estate to provide investors with an opportunity to build sustainable wealth through agro-real estate.

PALM CITY AGUNREGE ESTATE SOLD OUT IN UNDER A YEAR

During the meeting, stakeholders revisited one of the project’s major milestones – In what many described as a remarkable achievement, exceeding expectations and surprising many observers, especially those who delayed their investment decisions while waiting for “the perfect time.”

The rapid sell-out of Palm City – Agunrege, which stands as the Phase One of this long-term project reflects the growing confidence of investors in agro-real estate and further highlights the credibility of Palm City’s structure.

EXPANSION INTO OGBOMOSO: A NEW CHAPTER OF GROWTH

Following the success of Palm City – Agunrege, Xymbolic Development Limited and Yield Ruse Africa has now moved into its next phase of expansion with the launch of Palm City, Ogbomoso Estate which is currently open to the market.

This expansion represents Palm City’s commitment to scaling its impact and creating more opportunities for investors to build lasting wealth.

THE RISE OF INTENTIONAL INVESTORS

The continued growth of Palm City sends a strong message about the changing investment mindset of Nigerians and Africans at large.

It reflects that more people are becoming intentional with their finances, more educated about wealth-building strategies, and more aware of the importance of investing in productive assets that can stand the test of time.

As Palm City continues to expand, the project remains committed to its mission of helping Africans build real, sustainable wealth through a combination of land ownership, agricultural productivity, and long-term value creation.

Xymbolic Development expresses its deep appreciation to all stakeholders for their continued trust, participation, and belief in the Palm City vision, while reaffirming its commitment to transparency, progress, and investor satisfaction.

