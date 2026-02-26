Nigeria’s agricultural exports are reportedly facing a 30% rejection rate in international markets, with sesame seed recording the highest level of refusal.

The disclosure was made by Dr. Ofon Udofia, Executive Secretary of the Institute of Export Operations and Management Nigeria Limited, during a capacity-building programme, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Poor handling, inadequate preservation, and limited knowledge of international standards continue to undermine the quality and competitiveness of Nigeria’s exported produce.

The issue has raised concerns about the country’s position in global agricultural markets, prompting calls for improvements in post-harvest management, storage, and adherence to international standards.

What they are saying

Dr. Udofia explained that most rejected exports result from compliance failures, including improper pesticide levels, insufficient moisture testing, and weak record-keeping.

He emphasized that sesame seed is the most affected product, highlighting the need for urgent action to improve post-harvest practices.

“About 30% of Nigeria’s agro exports are rejected abroad. Sesame seed records the highest rejection rate among exported produce,” Dr. Udofia said.

Mrs. Ngozi Ibe, NEPC Regional Coordinator for the South-South office, noted that improper storage, substandard facilities, and poor handling contribute significantly to post-harvest losses.

Dr. Madu Inani, Zonal Coordinator of NESPRI, said incubation centres approved by NESPRI and NAFDAC help start-ups meet international regulatory standards.

Dr. Udofia added that products like fish bladder fetch around $3,000 per kilogramme, while palm kernel cake commands about $300 per metric tonne internationally.

These insights underline the need for coordinated efforts to strengthen farmers’ and processors’ capacities to reduce export rejections and support Nigeria’s economic growth.

More insights

The Organisation for Technology Advancement of Cold Chain in West Africa (OTACCWA) recently disclosed that Nigeria recorded between N3.5 trillion and N5 trillion in post-harvest losses in 2025.

Mr. Alexander Isong, OTACCWA President, attributed the losses to inefficiencies across major agricultural value chains and inadequate cold chain infrastructure.

Nigeria lost an estimated 30 to 40 million metric tonnes of food, with tomatoes, vegetables, fruits, dairy, meat, fish, and root crops most affected.

Farmers’ investments in land preparation, seedlings, fertiliser, labour, irrigation, and transport are often wasted due to poor post-harvest systems.

The economic impact of these losses extends beyond agriculture, affecting overall national productivity and export competitiveness.

What you should know

Nigeria’s agricultural sector faces challenges both abroad and at home. While export competitiveness is under pressure, millions of Nigerians could face food shortages during the next lean season from June to August 2026, as rising input costs, insecurity, and post-harvest losses threaten the availability and affordability of staple foods.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) warns that about 34.7 million Nigerians could face severe food insecurity if timely interventions are not implemented.

The lean season, typically between June and August, is when food shortages are most acute.

Disruptions in cultivation and harvesting cycles, combined with massive post-harvest losses, continue to undermine productivity and household food supply.

Coordinated and timely interventions, including improved storage, preservation, and supply chain management, are critical to prevent a worsening crisis.