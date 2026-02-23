The Organisation for Technology Advancement of Cold Chain in West Africa (OTACCWA) has disclosed that Nigeria recorded between N3.5 trillion and N5 trillion in post-harvest losses in 2025.

The President of OTACCWA, Mr Alexander Isong, made this known in Lagos, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

He attributed the losses to inefficiencies across major agricultural value chains and inadequate cold chain infrastructure, warning that the economic impact extends beyond agriculture and affects overall national productivity.

What OTACCWA is saying

Isong said Nigeria lost an estimated 30 to 40 million metric tonnes of food across key value chains in 2025. He noted that the losses were concentrated in tomatoes, vegetables, fruits, dairy, meat, fish and root crops due to weak cold chain systems.

“In 2025, Nigeria lost an estimated 30 to 40 million metric tonnes of food to post-harvest inefficiencies across major value chains, particularly tomatoes, vegetables, fruits, dairy, meat, fish, and root crops.”

“In monetary terms, this translates to approximately N3.5 trillion to N5 trillion in economic losses.”

“When such volumes are lost due to inadequate cold storage, poor logistics, and weak infrastructure, the country is effectively losing Gross Domestic Product that has already been created.”

“Post-harvest loss is not just an agricultural problem; it is an infrastructure and economic challenge.”

He explained that farmers had already invested in land preparation, seedlings, fertiliser, labour, irrigation and transport before the produce was lost, stressing that such waste erodes income and national output.

Flashback

Nairametrics previously reported that Nigeria may be heading toward a severe food crisis in 2026 as farmers across the country, particularly in the North-Central and North-West regions, warned of worsening conditions.

Farmers cited escalating production costs, insecurity and massive post-harvest losses as factors pushing many to consider abandoning agriculture.

Farmers warned that rising input costs are making farming increasingly unsustainable.

Insecurity in key food-producing regions has disrupted cultivation and harvesting cycles.

Massive post-harvest losses continue to undermine productivity and profitability.

These earlier warnings align with OTACCWA’s latest disclosure, highlighting structural weaknesses in Nigeria’s agricultural value chain.

What you should know

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has warned that about 34.7 million Nigerians could face severe food insecurity during the next lean season from June to August 2026 if timely interventions are not implemented. The warning underscores growing concerns about food availability and affordability in the country.

The projected 34.7 million figure represents a significant portion of Nigeria’s population at risk.

The lean season, typically between June and August, is when food shortages are most acute.

The FAO warned that coordinated and timely interventions are critical to averting a worsening crisis.

The latest disclosure by OTACCWA adds to mounting evidence that without urgent investment in cold chain infrastructure and logistics systems, Nigeria’s food security challenges could intensify despite increased agricultural production efforts.