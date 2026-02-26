Access Bank has launched a Zero Fee Outbound Campaign to accelerate adoption of the Pan African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), allowing customers to send money in Naira to other African countries with zero outbound transfer charges from 1 February to 30 April 2026, while beneficiaries receive funds in their local currencies.

By integrating PAPSS into the Access Africa platform, the Bank is lowering the cost and complexity of intra African payments—enabling faster, more affordable, and realtime crossborder transfers without reliance on foreign currencies, supporting trade, family remittances, business payments, and education related transactions.

Access Bank’s Remittance Unit Head, Aminat Olatunji, highlighted that the initiative is designed to build customer confidence by showcasing the simplicity and convenience of PAPSS, supported by awareness campaigns, inbranch education and digital activations that demonstrate seamless cross-border payments on the AccessMore App and in all branches nationwide.

Access Bank Plc has announced the rollout of its Zero-Fee Outbound Campaign, a customer-focused initiative designed to drive adoption of the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) through the Access Africa platform.

The campaign’s major highlight is simple and impactful: customers can send money from Nigeria in Naira to other African countries, while beneficiaries receive the funds in their local currencies, all with zero outbound transfer cost From February 1 to April 30, 2026.

By removing outbound charges on eligible PAPSS transactions, Access Bank is lowering the barrier to cross-border payments and giving individuals and businesses the opportunity to experience the speed, affordability and seamlessness of African payments processed in local currencies.

PAPSS is a continent-wide payment system that enables secure, real-time transfers between African countries without dependence on foreign currencies. Through Access Africa, Access Bank connects customers directly to this network, making it easier to support trade, family commitments, education, and business activities across borders.

Speaking on the initiative, Aminat Olatunji, Unit Head, Remittances at Access Bank, said the campaign is about removing both cost and complexity from African payments.

“We want customers to see that sending money across Africa doesn’t have to be expensive or complicated. With this campaign, you send in Naira, your beneficiary receives in their local currency, and there’s no outbound cost. It’s that simple.”

She added that the bank is focused on driving real usage, not just awareness.

“When people try it and see how easy it is, they understand the value. That’s how we build confidence in PAPSS and grow Africa’s payment ecosystem.”

As part of the rollout, Access Bank will engage customers through digital campaigns, in-branch education, media outreach, and on-ground activations to demonstrate how PAPSS works through the Access Africa module for cross-border payments.

Customers can transact on the AccessMore App under the Access Africa module or visit any Access Bank branch nationwide to send transactions seamlessly today.