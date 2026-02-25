BRB Capital Grouphas appointed Etimbuk Bassey as Chief Executive Officer effective 16 February 2026, marking a key milestone in the firm’s strategy to build a globally competitive, Africa-originated investment institution focused on cross-border origination, capital access and institutional partnerships.

BRB Capital Group, an investment and financial services group focused on connecting African opportunities to global capital, today announced the appointment of Etimbuk Bassey as Chief Executive Officer, effective 16 February 2026.

The appointment marks a significant milestone in BRB Capital’s evolution as it advances its strategy to build a globally competitive, Africa-originated investment firm—supporting cross-border origination, partnerships and institutional access to capital.

According to Dr Ebele Onyeabo (The Group Managing Director) – “Mr Etimbuk Bassey assumes leadership at a time of strong momentum for the Group, including continued institutional strengthening and progress aligned with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) recapitalisation requirement, positioning BRB Capital to scale responsibly, deepen market capabilities and expand its international footprint.”

Mr Bassey brings extensive experience across corporate finance and fintech, with a track record of building high-performance teams, strengthening operating models and executing complex, multi-market initiatives. In his role as CEO, he will steer the firm’s expansion of capital markets activity across priority sectors and client segments in line with strategic partnerships that support cross-border origination and capital access.

Mr Bassey has over two decades of experience across fintech, venture capital and financial services, with expertise spanning deal origination and execution; enterprise sales; capital raising; transaction structuring; and strategic advisory for SMEs, high-growth companies and institutional partners.

His leadership experience includes his role in venture capital serving as an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Seedstars, and holding senior roles at leading fintechs. At Flutterwave, he served as Vertical Head, driving strategy and partnerships with global remittance firms. At Budpay, he served as Chief Operating Officer and later as Country Director, Budpay UK. In this role, he led operational strategy and market development across Africa and the United Kingdom.

Over this period, he has overseen more than US$5 billion in transactions and contributed to the growth and expansion of the organisations he has helped build—strengthening operating capabilities, improving execution discipline and scaling commercial outcomes across multiple markets.

In his first remarks following the announcement, Bassey framed the mandate as building a financial service institution with global standards.

“BRB Capital has built a strong foundation, and the opportunity ahead is significant,” he said. “Our ambition is to build a world-class investment banking group—originating from Africa and operating seamlessly across global markets. We will scale with discipline, strengthen governance, and deliver exceptional outcomes for clients and partners.”

Mr Bassey is an alumnus of the Oxford Private Equity Programme and the Oxford Algorithmic Trading Programme at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford. He has completed executive education programmes at Harvard Business School and Yale School of Management, holds a Level 6 Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment Banking from the London Institute of Banking and Finance, and is a member of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (UK).