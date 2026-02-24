Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has warned Tantalizers Plc and NPF Microfinance Bank Plc over insider dealings conducted during their respective closed periods, even as both stocks record strong year-to-date gains.

The Exchange disclosed this in separate cautionary letters issued to the two listed companies in February 2026 and published on its latest X-Compliance Report.

The development comes amid heightened regulatory scrutiny in the equities market, following recent unusual price movements in select stocks, including the suspension of trading in Zichis Agro-Allied Plc after an extraordinary 772% price surge within one month of listing on the NGX Growth Board.

The warning letters have raised fresh concerns about market discipline and corporate governance among listed firms, particularly at a time when investors’ appetite for high-performing stocks remains strong.

Closed periods typically precede the release of material financial or price-sensitive information, making trading restrictions critical to ensuring market fairness and transparency.

What the NGX is saying

In separate letters dated February 10 and February 17, 2026, the Exchange said both companies breached Rule 17:18 of its Listings Rules, which governs trading during closed periods. The rule restricts insiders and connected persons from trading in a company’s shares during sensitive windows when privileged information has not yet been made public.

The Exchange stated that Tantalizers Plc engaged in insider dealing during its closed period, contrary to Rule 17:18 of the Listings Rules.

NGX also flagged NPF Microfinance Bank Plc for insider dealing in its own shares during its closed period, describing it as “a breach of the provisions of Rule 17:18: Period of Closure.”

Under the rule, insiders and connected persons are not permitted to trade in affected company shares during periods when material information that could influence investment decisions has not been disclosed.

The rule further obligates listed companies to provide timely and transparent information to enable the Exchange maintain an orderly and efficient market.

The Exchange’s warnings underscore its commitment to enforcing listing rules and strengthening investor confidence in the Nigerian capital market.

More insights

Trading data from the NGX shows that Tantalizers Plc has recorded a sharp rally in its share price in the early months of 2026. Barely two months into the year, the quick-service restaurant chain has gained 116% year-to-date, closing flat at N5.40 on Monday, February 23, after the warning letter.

With 5 billion shares outstanding and a market capitalization of about N27 billion, the 116% surge ranks Tantalizers 16th among the NGX’s best-performing stocks in 2026.

The company’s diversification drive into entertainment and digital media last year has triggered renewed investor interest.

Tantalizers recently announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Tantainment Limited, secured a N2 billion equity investment from RGM Materials Solutions Limited in exchange for a 10% stake, based on a N30 billion valuation.

The proceeds are earmarked for studio development in Ikeja, acquisition of production equipment, and expansion of its flagship live-game show, “Chances by Tantainment,” expected to go live in the second quarter of 2026.

Similarly, NPF Microfinance Bank Plc has posted robust gains this year, with its share price rising 85.7% to close at N6.89 on Monday, February 23, after a 9.9% gain at the close of trading.

The stock began the year at N3.71 and now ranks 24th among the NGX’s best-performing stocks year-to-date.

The microfinance bank has 5.99 billion shares outstanding and a market capitalization of N41.3 billion.

Renewed investor interest appears to have been driven by the lender’s recent rebound to profitability after years of losses.

The strong price appreciation in both stocks comes at a time when the Exchange is tightening oversight of insider transactions and unusual market activity.

What you should know

Closed periods typically precede the release of financial results or other material disclosures, making trading restrictions essential to ensuring fairness in the market.

Although NGX permits directors and related persons to deal in their own shares provided transactions are properly disclosed, the NGX Rule 17:18 strictly forbids quoted entities and their relatives from engaging in insider dealing during closed periods.

Closed periods are designed to prevent information asymmetry between insiders and the investing public.

Trading during such periods can undermine market integrity and erode investor confidence.

The Exchange’s recent actions, including warnings and trading suspensions, signal heightened scrutiny of insider transactions amid rapid price appreciation in select stocks.

Market analysts say sustained enforcement of listing rules will be critical to maintaining investor confidence and protecting minority shareholders from the risks associated with undisclosed material information.