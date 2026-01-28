NPF Microfinance Bank Plc has reported a pre-tax profit of N5.69 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2025, more than double the N2.44 billion posted in 2024, supported by higher interest income and improved core profitability.

The performance was disclosed in the bank’s unaudited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

Profit after tax rose sharply to N4.03 billion, compared with N1.57 billion in the prior year, reflecting stronger earnings generation despite rising operating costs.

According to the results, NPF Microfinance Bank’s improved performance was driven mainly by growth in interest income, stronger net interest margins, and improved fee-based earnings, even as inflationary pressures pushed up personnel and operating expenses.

Key highlights (FY 2025 vs FY 2024)

Gross earnings: N19.24 billion, up 48.6% YoY

Interest income: N17.41 billion, up 51.8% YoY

Net interest income: N15.77 billion vs N10.37 billion

Profit before tax: N5.69 billion vs N2.44 billion

Profit after tax: N4.03 billion vs N1.57 billion

Total assets: N68.09 billion vs N68.63 billion

Loans to customers: N39.39 billion vs N25.53 billion

Customer deposits: N42.95 billion vs N42.06 billion

Total equity: N14.99 billion vs N11.85 billion

What the bank’s financial result show:

NPF Microfinance Bank reported gross earnings of N19.24 billion in 2025, representing a significant increase from N12.95 billion recorded in 2024.

Interest income remained the main revenue driver, rising to N17.41 billion from N11.47 billion, reflecting growth in the bank’s loan book and improved yields on earning assets.

Net interest income climbed to N15.77 billion, up from N10.37 billion a year earlier, despite higher interest expenses associated with increased funding activities.

Fee and commission income also improved, rising to N1.82 billion from N1.46 billion, providing additional support to revenue growth.

On the cost side, operating expenses increased during the year.

Personnel expenses rose to N5.77 billion, while other operating expenses climbed to N5.44 billion, reflecting the combined effects of inflation, expansion-related costs, and higher overheads.

Stronger income growth outpaced rising costs, allowing profit before tax to more than double to N5.69 billion, while profit after tax rose to N4.03 billion.

Balance sheet performance

Total assets stood at N68.09 billion asofDecember 31, 2025, slightly below N68.63 billion recorded in the prior year.

Loans and advances to customers increased significantly to N39.39 billion from N25.53 billion, highlighting continued expansion in the bank’s core lending activities.

Customer deposits rose modestly to N42.95 billion from N42.06 billion, underscoring sustained confidence in the bank.

Borrowings increased to N3.10 billion from N572.48 million, reflecting additional funding raised to support loan growth.

On the equity side, total shareholders’ funds improved to N14.99 billion, up from N11.85 billion in 2024.

Retained earnings rose to N5.46 billion from N2.31 billion, supported by higher profitability.

Cash and cash equivalents declined to N19.76 billion at year-end, from N33.79 billion at the beginning of the year.

The bank proposed a dividend of N898.94 million for the year, higher than the N719.16 million paid in 2024.

Stock price performance on NGX

The NPF Microfinance Bank stock is currently the 79th most valuable on the NGX. In 2025, it ranked among the exchange’s best performers, posting about 115% price gain as shares rose from about N1.70 in early January to N3.71 at year-end, reinforcing its strong momentum into 2026.

This year, the microfinance bank’s shares extended their strong rally on the Nigerian Exchange, reflecting sustained investor interest driven by earnings momentum and past price performance.

The stock closing price (Jan 27, 2026): N5.80, up 3.4% from N5.61

Opening price January 2, 2026: N3.71

Year-to-date gain: 56.3%

NGX YTD ranking: 18th

Market capitalisation: N34.8 billion

Shares outstanding: 34.8 billion

Share of NGX equity market value: 0.033%

NPF Microfinance Bank is the 62nd most traded stock on the NGX over the past three months (Oct 28, 2025 – Jan 27, 2026), having traded a total volume of 142 million shares—in 6,518 deals—valued at N571 million over the period.

What you should know

NPF Microfinance Bank has sustained a profitable run after rebounding from weak earnings in 2018, with steady improvement in earnings and capital strength in recent years.

Key numbers:

2022: PBT N1.34 billion, PAT N882 million

2023: PAT N1.02 billion, 12 kobo dividend declared

2024: PBT N2.44 billion, PAT N1.57 billion

The bank’s 2025 performance points to stronger earnings momentum, supported by rapid loan growth and rising interest income.

Improved equity and retained earnings have strengthened capital buffers, although rising operating costs remain a key risk in Nigeria’s high-inflation environment.