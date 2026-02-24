The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has opened applications for its AI for Good Innovation Factory programme, an artificial intelligence solutions that address challenges in the education sector.

This was disclosed by the International Telecommunication Union on its X page.

The startup pitching session supports startups developing technologies that can improve access, inclusivity, and quality of education worldwide.

What ITU said

According to the ITU, the competition is open to any innovative startups using artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced algorithms to improve access, inclusivity, and quality in education around the world.

The ITU noted that selected innovators will showcase solutions that deliver quality education in underserved regions, inclusive learning environments, and modernize how knowledge is delivered and consumed.

The agency said it is to spotlight technologies capable of making lasting impacts on learners worldwide.

Participants will be evaluated using a comprehensive framework to identify scalable, high-impact solutions like clarity of the problem to be solved, and alignment with real market needs.

The program will also assess participants’ execution strategy, including partnerships, distribution channels, and revenue models, as well as how effectively AI is integrated and risks managed. Team capacity and expertise will be reviewed alongside the solution’s global relevance and its contribution to addressing pressing human challenges.

More details

The Winner of the session receives:

AI for Good Innovation Factory Grand Finale ticket at the AI for Good Global Summit 2026

Speaker Pass to attend the AI for Good Global Summit 2026

Startup pod at the AI for Good Global Summit 2026

Pitching opportunity in the Frontier Stage at the AI for Good Global Summit 2026

Exclusive access to the AI for Good Innovation Factory Startup Accelerator Programme 2026

Featured startup in the Innovation Factory Exhibition on the AI for Good Neural Network

Exclusive follow-up mentoring from judges after the session

Exclusive access to AI for Good Innovation Factory Alumni Network

Networking opportunities with the UN and other potential business partner

Backstory

The AI for Good Innovation Factory is the leading UN-based startup pitching and acceleration platform, helping startups grow and scale their AI-powered solutions to address global challenges.

Organized by the International Telecommunication Union, it offers global pitching opportunities, funding connections, expert mentorship, exclusive networking, and media exposure.

Pitching sessions will spotlight startups from different regions and sectors, culminating in the Grand Finale at the AI for Good Global Summit 2026 in Geneva, where finalists will pitch to investors and partners.

What you should know

Artificial intelligence is improving how things are done across all sectors, and education is no exception. Globally, AI is being deployed to improve teaching methods, personalize learning experiences, and increase access to education in underserved communities.

The federal government has also incorporated AI into the education system, using it to enhance teaching, streamline administrative processes, and support students’ learning outcomes.

Globally, EdTech industry has experienced rapid growth, reaching a valuation of $106.46 billion in 2021, with projections indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% by 2026, potentially reaching $457.8 billion.

In Nigeria, the e-learning sector is expected to hit $107.90 million by the end of 2024. This growth was driven by rising demand for online learning tools, especially during the COVID‑19 pandemic and the promise of AI-driven personalized learning, which is estimated to improve student performance by up to 40%.