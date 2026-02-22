Lanre Bamisebi, Executive Director of IT &Digitalisation at Access Holdings Plc, is recognised as one of Africa’s most influential technology and transformation leaders, with over 20 years of experience spanning telecoms, banking, fintech, and multicountry enterprise transformation across more than 23 African markets.

His career includes pivotal leadership roles at MTN, UBA, Diamond Bank, and Equity Group (Kenya), where he pioneered digital banking innovations, strengthened operations across nine countries, and led fintech subsidiary Finserve Africa to profitability—cementing his reputation as a strategic, people-centred technologist who builds scalable, resilient systems.

Beyond corporate impact, Bamisebi drives talent development through Uprise, his nonprofit graduate training initiative that has equipped over 300 young professionals with practical skills in project management, business analysis, application development, and AI—reflecting his belief that Africa’s digital future depends on investing in people as much as platforms.

In an era where digital capability defines institutional relevance, competitive advantage, and long-term survival, Lanre Bamisebi stands out as one of Africa’s most influential technology and transformation leaders.

With over two decades of experience spanning banking, telecommunications, fintech, and large-scale enterprise transformation, he represents a rare blend of deep technical mastery, strategic foresight, and people-centred leadership.

Widely respected across Africa’s financial services and technology ecosystem, Bamisebi is known as a disciplined, insightful, and highly effective change agent.

Colleagues often describe him as a quintessential problem-solver, a leader who demystifies complexity, aligns diverse stakeholders, and translates ambition into scalable, executable systems.

He is never constrained by the limitations that hinder many African technology businesses.

Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated an ability to fuse technology with purpose and innovation with measurable business impact.

A Distinguished Pan-African and Global Career

Lanre Bamisebi currently serves as Executive Director, IT & Digitalisation at Access Holdings Plc, one of Africa’s largest and most diversified financial services groups.

In this role, he operates at the centre of one of the continent’s most ambitious digital transformation agendas, with responsibility for enterprise technology strategy, digital platforms, innovation architecture, cybersecurity, and the futureproofing of systems serving tens of millions of customers across multiple geographies and businesses, which includes Banking, Insurance, Pension, Fintech and a payment company.

His influence, however, long predates his tenure at Access. He began his career as a pioneer staff member at MTN Nigeria, gaining early exposure to finance, strategy, and IT within one of Africa’s most complex telecoms environments.

He later transitioned into banking at United Bank for Africa (UBA), where he worked across human resources, strategy, and electronic banking, eventually rising to Group Chief Information Officer.

Bamisebi went on to serve as Group Chief Information Officer at Diamond Bank during a period of intense industry competition and rapid technological change.

There, he led foundational digital initiatives that strengthened operational resilience, accelerated innovation, and positioned the bank for scale ahead of its eventual merger. Under his leadership, Diamond Bank’s mobile app was recognised as Nigeria’s best, and the institution emerged as the country’s leading retail bank.

His career subsequently expanded beyond national borders. At Equity Group Holdings Limited (Kenya), one of East Africa’s most influential financial institutions, he served as Group Director, IT & Operations, overseeing complex, multi-country technology and operations ecosystems.

Concurrently, he was appointed Managing Director of Finserve Africa, Equity’s fintech subsidiary, where he drove platform-based innovation, ecosystem partnerships, and digital-first financial inclusion. Finserve became profitable in its first year as Managing Director, and the Equity Mobile App later won Best Banking App in Kenya. He also oversaw Equitel, Africa’s largest bank-led MVNO. Managing this role along with steering the Bank’s IT and Operations across 9 countries in East and Central Africa.

These roles gave him rare, hands-on exposure to diverse regulatory regimes, market maturities, and customer realities across more than 23 African countries. This experience continues to shape his pragmatic, continent-wide approach to digital transformation.

The Access Holdings Era: Technology as a Growth Engine

At Access Holdings, Bamisebi’s mandate extends well beyond traditional IT leadership. He is the principal architect of the Group’s digital and innovation strategy, shaping how technology underpins growth across retail, corporate, and international markets.

Under his leadership, the Group has accelerated enterprise automation, cloud adoption, data and AI strategy, digital channel optimisation, cybersecurity resilience, and intelligent risk systems. His work has been instrumental in enabling Access Bank, Africa’s largest retail bank by customer base of over 60M to scale securely, innovate rapidly, and compete on a global stage.

He is also a leading voice in corporate and SME banking transformation, championing integrated digital platforms, embedded finance, AI-driven automation, and ecosystem-led value creation. His philosophy is clear: modern institutions must move beyond products to deliver end-to-end, customer-centric, technology-enabled solutions.

A Technologist with Human Depth

What truly distinguishes Lanre Bamisebi is that his leadership is defined as much by people as by platforms.

He is deeply committed to talent development, mentorship, and building high-performing, future-ready teams. Having worked across diverse cultural and economic contexts, he designs technology solutions that are not only sophisticated but context-aware and resilient.

Commitment to Talent Development and Social Impact

Beyond corporate leadership, Lanre Bamisebi is deeply committed to developing Africa’s next generation of technology and business leaders. He runs a personal not-for-profit organisation, Uprise, dedicated to bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world professional capability.

Uprise’s flagship initiative, the Graduate Cohort Programme, has directly trained and mentored over 300 graduates, equipping them with practical, industry-relevant skills in Project Management, Business Analysis, Application Development, and Artificial Intelligence.

The programme is widely regarded for its rigour, structure, and strong outcomes, with participants successfully transitioning into professional roles across technology, consulting, banking, and the wider digital economy.

The Graduate Cohort reflects Bamisebi’s belief that sustainable transformation in Africa requires intentional investment in people, not just systems. By combining structured learning, mentorship, real-world exposure, and values-based leadership, Uprise has become a respected talent pipeline and a practical demonstration of its long-standing commitment to inclusive growth and capacity building.

Thought Leadership, Recognition, and Academic Excellence

Bamisebi is a recognised thought leader on digital transformation, financial inclusion, ecosystem-based fintech, cybersecurity resilience, and the future of work. He has received multiple industry awards, including Best CIO in Africa, and recognition among the Top 25 Digital Leaders in West Africa.

He is a Cambridge University alumnus and has completed executive education at Harvard, IMD, Stanford, and Wharton. He is currently pursuing a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) at Lagos Business School, reinforcing his commitment to evidence-based leadership and strategic depth.

A Leader for Africa’s Digital Future

Today, Lanre Bamisebi stands as one of Africa’s most respected technology and transformation executives. A leader whose career reflects competence anchored in character, ambition balanced with humility, and innovation guided by purpose. As African institutions redefine themselves for a digital future, he remains a defining force shaping not just systems and platforms, but the very narrative of African leadership on the global stage.