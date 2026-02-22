President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mr Leo Stan Ekeh, Founder and Chairman of Zinox Group, on his 70th birthday on February 22, describing him as “one of Nigeria’s pioneering innovators in the information technology sector.”

A statement by Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), noted that the President recalled the launch of Zinox range of indigenous computer products and accessories in 2001, an event Tinubu described as “a groundbreaking moment for indigenous technology production.”

“President Tinubu celebrates with the accomplished entrepreneur on his Platinum Jubilee, describing him as one of Nigeria’s pioneering innovators in the information technology sector.

“He acknowledges Mr Ekeh’s contributions to the growth of the nation’s manufacturing and information technology ecosystem and commends him for being a pace-setter and dynamic industrialist.

“The President also commends the entrepreneur for his commitment to promoting the Nigerian brand and creating opportunities for young Nigerians.

“As the Chairman of Zinox Group celebrates this milestone, President Tinubu wishes him good health and more years of groundbreaking accomplishments,” the statement said.

It should be noted that President Tinubu played a prominent role in 2001 during the launch of Zinox when he was the Governor of Lagos State, as he hosted Mr. Ekeh to a private dinner at his official lodge.

Tinubu, famed for being a business-friendly leader, not only graced the occasion at Eko Hotel, Lagos, but he also added a seal of approval for the indigenous production of tech products.

Both Tinubu and the then Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who was the Special Guest of Honour, described the event as the biggest tech launch in the history of Nigeria. Other dignitaries at the launch were then President of the Senate, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, many governors, parliamentarians, ministers, captains of industry, including bank chief executive officers, members of the Diplomatic Corps, organised labour leaders, including Adams Oshiomhole, who was then President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), etcetera.

Ekeh currently presides over Zinox Group, consisting of Zinox Technologies; Task Systems, TD Africa, the biggest tech distribution company in sub-Saharan Africa; Konga (Africa’s foremost truly composite e-commerce outpost combining offline-online mix in service delivery), TD Mobile, to name a few, within the conglomerate.