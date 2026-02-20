The Frontier Fund has announced a distribution of N18.00 per unit, payable to registered members whose names appear on the company’s books as of 27 February 2026.

This was disclosed in a filing on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, signed by its manager, SCM Capital Asset Management Limited.

According to the disclosure, payment will be made electronically to eligible unitholders on 6 March 2026, provided they have completed the e-dividend registration process with the registrar, Pace Registrars Limited.

The distribution follows improved performance in 2025, with total income rising to N158.9 million from N79.5 million in the 2024 financial year.

What the books are saying

According to the audited financial statements published on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, total income of N158.9 million in 2025 was largely driven by trading income of N68.1 million from proprietary trading.

This was followed by interest income of N66.2 million—mainly from valuation gains—and dividend income of N24.5 million.

Despite operating expenses of N10.3 million, the company made an operating profit of N148.6 million, up 151.64%.

On the balance sheet, total assets increased to N593.4 million from N477.3 million in the 2024 financial year, with financial assets measured at amortised cost accounting for the largest portion at N252.5 million.

Total liabilities declined slightly to N127.01 million from N128.9 million.

Meanwhile, total equity rose to N466.4 million from N348.4 million, with retained earnings contributing N297.9 million.

Net cash flow from operations improved to N94.8 million, up from N34.2 million in the prior year, while cash outflow from investing activities amounted to N100 million.

About the fund

The Frontier Fund is an open-ended unit trust scheme managed by SCM Capital Asset Management Limited.

According to the company, its objective is to achieve long-term capital growth and provide income to unitholders through investments in a diversified portfolio of financial assets.

Financial assets include fixed income instruments, money market instruments, quoted securities, and other financial instruments as determined by the manager.

What you should know

Pace Registrars Limited is the registrar handling the distribution process, according to the disclosure filed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

SCM Capital Asset Management Limited is the fund manager.

Dividends will be paid electronically to unitholders whose names appear on the register of members, with payments credited directly into their bank accounts.

Unitholders with outstanding dividend warrants or share certificates that remain unclaimed are advised to complete the required documentation to enable payment.