Hollywood actor Eric Dane, best known for playing Dr Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy and Cal Jacobs on Euphoria, has passed away at the age of 53.

The ailment was first revealed by the actor last year.

He revealed that he was living with ALS, the most common form of motor neurone disease, a progressive condition that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

A statement by the family announced his passing.

It was reported that the actor died surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

What the family statement is saying

Part of the statement announcing the news reads,

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS,” reads a statement from Dane’s family. “He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.”

The announcement of his death has moved the public to send their sympathies and tributes not only to the departed actor but also to his family and friends close to him.

Eric Dane’s early life

Eric Dane was born in San Francisco in 1972, to an architect father, and as a young child of seven years, he experienced the tragic loss of his father from a gunshot wound.

In a couple of his interviews, he even opened up about how that loss redefined his perception of parenting and grieving.

He went on to attend Sequoia High School in Redwood City, California and San Mateo High School in San Mateo, California where he graduated. He was an athlete in high school, but pursued a career in acting after appearing in a school stage production of Arthur Miller’s All My Sons.

Dane’s Hollywood acting career

Dane’s journey into big cinema began with cameo roles. His television debut was an appearance in an episode of the TV series “Saved by the Bell” in 1991. In the 1990s, he starred in popular projects such as “The Wonderful Years”, “Roseanne”, “Married … with Children”, and in the 2000s, appeared in an episode of the cult TV series “Charmed”.

The actor’s first notable film work was a role in the film “Basket”. He also starred in the films “X-Men: The Last Stand”, “Marley and Me” and “Valentine’s Day”.

However, the real breakthrough and worldwide fame came to Dane in 2006, when he got the role of charismatic plastic surgeon Mark Sloan (nicknamed McSteamy) in the cult medical series “Anatomy of Passion.”

Originally conceived as a minor character, Sloan became so beloved by the audience that he became one of the main characters of the show. Dane played this role from 2006 to 2012 and returned to it in 2021.

After leaving the series, he played Captain Tom Chandler in the post-apocalyptic drama The Last Ship. In 2019, Dane brilliantly transformed into Cal Jacobs, a complex and controversial father of a family in the provocative HBO drama Euphoria.

What you should know

After ‘Grey’s,’ Dane took on more complex roles, like Cal Jacobs in ‘Euphoria,’ which got him noticed for his acting, and Admiral Tom Chandler in ‘The Last Ship.’

Dane was open about his struggles with addiction and depression and how tough it was to keep his life private as a celebrity.

He kept acting in TV and movies even as his health declined and he faced other problems.

Eric Dane leaves behind his two daughters. He will be missed as a talented actor whose career lasted decades. In his later years, he was known for his commitment, courage, and ability to connect with people all over the world.