In this insightful episode of Everyday Money Matters, Olusegun Akin-Olugbenjo sits down with entrepreneur, global HR professional, and founder of Peepuu, Dami Fayanjuola, to break down how to earn in dollars through remote work and reposition your career for global opportunities.

Fayanjuola commenced by explaining that earning up to $10,000 monthly through remote work is achievable and added that it depends largely on how intentionally you position yourself and the value you bring to global employers.

She further clarified that salaries for the same role can differ dramatically across companies, sometimes by as much as four times.

On the other hand, she noted that high paying recruiters are not interested in academic background or perceived potential, but in measurable business impact, specifically how you help companies scale operations, retain customers, cut costs, or improve productivity.

Building on this, she advised professionals to prioritize revenue-generating roles, emphasizing that positions directly tied to acquiring or keeping clients consistently command higher earnings in the global market.

She also emphasized the importance of positioning yourself as a global professional rather than a local job seeker, explaining that employers treat hiring as an investment and expect proof that the problems you solve justify the compensation you demand.

Fayanjuola concluded by pointing out that while some traditional sectors are pushing workers back to physical offices, global startups and growth-stage companies continue to favor remote talent as a cost-saving strategy, creating strong opportunities for high-income remote careers.

