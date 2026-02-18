Lagos will add three eight-coach trains to the Red Line fleet by the third quarter of 2026 to strengthen capacity and improve service delivery along the corridor.

The disclosure was made by the Head of Corporate Communication at the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Kolawole Ojelabi, on Wednesday.

The development comes amid recent passenger complaints over technical issues affecting some coaches on the Oyingbo–Agbado service.

The additional rolling stock is expected to significantly expand the existing fleet and enhance passenger comfort on the Lagos Rail Mass Transit corridor.

What they are saying

LAMATA disclosed that the new acquisition will consist of three train sets, each comprising eight coaches, bringing a total of 24 additional coaches to the existing fleet.

The authority added that delivery and operationalisation are expected by the third quarter of 2026 as part of its long-term expansion strategy.

“As part of our long-term strategy to enhance capacity, comfort, and service reliability, LAMATA is pleased to announce the expected delivery and operationalization of additional rolling stock by third quarter of 2026.”

“The new acquisition will comprise three train sets, each with eight coaches — bringing a total of 24 additional coaches to strengthen the existing fleet and improve passenger experience across the Red Line corridor.”

The authority emphasised that the expansion forms part of a broader plan to improve service reliability and ensure a better commuting experience for passengers across the corridor.

More insights

The agency acknowledged recent reports and social media footage highlighting passenger discomfort due to faulty air conditioning systems on some coaches operating the Oyingbo–Agbado route. It apologised to commuters for the heat and inconvenience experienced during affected trips.

Technical and engineering teams have been deployed to diagnose and resolve the root cause of the cooling system failure, the statement noted.

Restoration works are ongoing, with efforts intensified to return affected coaches to optimal operating condition as quickly as possible.

LAMATA reiterated that it is taking proactive steps to minimise technical disruptions and improve overall service quality.

Get up to speed

The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red Line first phase, spanning 27 kilometres from Oyingbo to Agbado in Ogun State, commenced full fee-paying passenger operations on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

The commencement followed the commissioning of the first phase on February 29, 2024, by President Bola Tinubu.

The Red Line is one of six planned light rail projects under the Lagos Rail Mass Transit master plan.

Currently, only the initial sections of the Red Line and the Blue Line are operational, while construction is ongoing on the final sections of both corridors.

Construction is also set to begin soon on the Green Line project as part of the state’s phased rail expansion strategy.

In January 2025, the Lagos State Government announced that the state was set to receive six new trains from China to enhance operations on both the Blue and Red Rail Lines, with the train sets having passed factory acceptance tests.

What you should know

The Red Line is a 37-kilometre rail project, with its first phase covering 27 kilometres from Agbado in Ogun State to Oyingbo in Lagos.

The initial phase features eight stations strategically located at Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, and Oyingbo.

Construction of the Red Line began on April 15, 2021, and the first phase was inaugurated on February 29, 2024.

Following a successful six-week trial, partial invitational passenger services ran from August 28 to September 27, 2024, with full operations starting from October.

The Red Line operates under a track-sharing agreement with the Nigerian Railway Corporation, sharing tracks with the Lagos-Ibadan route in a partnership established during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

The Lagos State Government projects that once the Red Line is fully operational with the completion of its second phase, it will run 20 daily trips and transport up to 500,000 passengers per day.