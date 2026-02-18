The Lagos State Government has declared the Lekki–Epe carriageway out of bounds for informal transport operators, maintaining its restriction on unregulated minibuses along the corridor.

The position was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by Sola Giwa, Special Adviser on Transportation to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The announcement follows protests by Korope drivers who temporarily obstructed traffic around the Ajah axis of the expressway, prompting swift intervention by security agencies and renewed enforcement assurances by the state.

The affected unregulated transport operators are those not operating under the Lekki–Epe Bus Reform Scheme launched in December 2025.

What they are saying

The Lagos State Government said the Lekki–Epe corridor has formally transitioned into a Mass Transit and Regulated Transport Corridor under its Bus Reform Initiative (BRI). It described the policy shift as deliberate and data-driven, aligning with its long-term transportation and economic objectives for the state.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Lekki–Epe corridor has formally transitioned into a Mass Transit and Regulated Transport Corridor under the Bus Reform Initiative (BRI) framework of the Lagos State Government. This transition is deliberate, data-driven, and in alignment with the State’s long-term vision for a safer, more efficient, and economically viable transport ecosystem.”

“The restriction of unregulated Korope operations on that expressway is not sudden, arbitrary, or targeted.”

Giwa said stakeholder engagements, consultations with transport unions and corridor operators, as well as sensitisation exercises and public advisories, preceded enforcement. He added that the disruptions caused by protesting operators undermined public safety and economic productivity, while commending the Nigeria Police Force for restoring order.

Get up to speed

Lagos launched regulated bus operations on the Lekki–Epe corridor on December 8, 2025, deploying 229 high- and medium-capacity buses in the first phase of a new transit reform scheme. The rollout marked the commencement of the Lekki–Epe Bus Reform Scheme aimed at formalising transportation on the axis.

The system introduced exclusive, government-regulated bus services on major routes, including Ajah–CMS/Marina, Ajah–Obalende, Ajah–Oshodi, Ajah–Berger, and Ajah–Iyana Ipaja.

One operator runs an express service, while others provide stage-by-stage services, with all buses carrying the standard blue-and-white Lagos regulated colours, QR-enabled PTCS verification stickers, unique identification codes, and Touch and Pay (TAP) stickers.

Payments are strictly cashless through the Cowry card system, and the state warned that any driver, ground staff, or commuter caught engaging in cash transactions would be arrested and prosecuted.

The reform plan includes phasing out ageing vehicles and gradually removing Korope buses from major highways, redirecting them to feeder and community routes under the First and Last Mile bus scheme.

The government maintains that the initiative is designed to strengthen structured mass transit operations while improving safety, orderliness, and commuter experience along one of Lagos’ fastest-growing corridors.

What you should know

The Lekki–Epe Expressway is regarded as a strategic economic artery linking residential estates, commercial hubs, industrial clusters, and maritime assets, including the Free Trade Zone.

The Lagos State Government argues that permitting transport operators outside the Lekki–Epe Bus Reform Scheme to ply the corridor could compromise traffic flow, safety standards, and ongoing mass transit reforms.

Before the deployment of regulated buses, commuters along the Lekki–Epe corridor relied largely on private vehicles or informal commercial buses, commonly known as Korope or danfo, typically carrying between 7 and 16 passengers.

These informal services often involved multiple stops along the route, resulting in longer travel times, reduced comfort, and higher cumulative transport costs for passengers.

Unlike other regulated routes in Lagos, such as TBS to Ikorodu, Ikeja or Egbeda, and Marina to Ikorodu or Ikeja, the Lekki–Epe corridor previously lacked a structured and government-regulated bus system.

The introduction of 229 high- and medium-capacity buses is expected to reduce dependence on smaller vehicles, improve commuter safety and comfort, and increase passenger-carrying capacity per trip.