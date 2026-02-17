The West African Examinations Council has released the results of the 2025 Second Series Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for private candidates.

This was announced on Monday by Moyosola Adesina, Acting Head of the Public Affairs Unit at the WAEC National Office in Lagos.

This follows the conclusion of the exams, which were held in late October and November 2025 for Private Candidates

What WAEC said

According to the examination council, a total of 69,604 candidates registered for the examination, marking a 1.8% increase from the 2024 figure of 68,342. Out of these, 65,752 candidates sat for the exams at 370 centres across Nigeria. Among them, 235 candidates had varying special needs, including visual impairment, hearing impairment, and albinism.

Of those who sat for the exam, 32,005 were male candidates (48.68%) while 33,747 were female candidates (51.32%).

A total of 61,943 candidates (94.21%) had their results fully processed and released, while 3,809 candidates (5.79%) still had some subjects pending due to errors, with efforts ongoing to resolve these issues.

The analysis of the statistics of the candidates’ performance shows that out of the 65,752, candidates who sat for the examination, 33,989 candidates representing 51.69% obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects (with or without English Language and/or Mathematics).

“27,727 candidates representing 42.17 per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

“Of this number, 13,416, representing 48.39%, were male candidates, while 14,311, representing 51.61% were female candidates,” they stated

More details

The statement noted that 1,899 candidates’ results (2.89%) were withheld due to reported cases of examination malpractice.

Investigations are ongoing, and findings will be submitted to the appropriate Committee of the Council for determination. Decisions will be communicated directly to affected candidates.

Candidates can check their results via the WAEC Direct Portal at www.waecdirect.org and proceed to the Digital Certificate platform at www.waec.org to access digital copies of their certificates.

Those wishing to obtain hard copy certificates are required to apply online through the WAEC Certificate Request Portal, e-Certman, at https://certrequest.waec.ng/

What you should know

Last month, the Federal Government introduced comprehensive reforms to curb examination malpractice in national exams, including WAEC, starting from the 2026 cycle.

Key measures include enhanced question randomisation, ensuring candidates receive the same questions in different sequences, the introduction of a unique Examination Learners’ Identity Number to track candidates, and updated continuous assessment guidelines to strengthen oversight and reduce opportunities for cheating.

The reforms also include a nationwide ban on the admission and transfer of students into Senior Secondary School Three (SS3) in all public and private schools, preventing last-minute movements that can compromise the integrity of final-year examinations.

These initiatives complement other anti-malpractice policies, such as three-year bans for candidates caught cheating, blacklisting of schools and computer-based testing centres involved in irregularities, and the full adoption of computer-based testing for WAEC and NECO to promote transparency and ensure credible assessments.