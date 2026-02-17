Nigeria’s league of Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira (SWOOTs) has expanded to 26 companies, with their combined market capitalization climbing to about N110.54 trillion, underscoring the growing concentration of value on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

This is according to the market data from Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited as of Monday, February 16, 2026.

The surge reflects sustained price rallies across telecoms, banking, consumer goods and industrial stocks, further concentrating market value in a narrow band of blue-chip names.

The expansion marks a sharp rise from 22 SWOOTs valued at N78.92 trillion in October 2025, highlighting strong appreciation among large-cap equities.

With total market capitalisation currently at N122.13 trillion, the trillion-naira cohort now controls about 85.5% of overall equity value on the NGX.

What the data is saying

Market data indicate rapid value concentration on the Nigerian Exchange, with 26 companies now exceeding the N1 trillion valuation threshold. This shift reflects sustained investor appetite for fundamentally strong, liquid stocks.

The SWOOT group expanded from 22 companies in October 2025 to 26 in February 2026.

Four entities — Fidelity Bank Plc, Wema Bank Plc, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, and Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc — crossed the N1 trillion mark this year.

MTN Nigeria climbed to about N16.4 trillion after a 52.6% year-to-date gain, overtaking former leaders such as BUA Foods Plc and Dangote Cement Plc.

The 26 SWOOT stocks now account for 85.5% of total market capitalisation, leaving over 100 other listed equities with roughly 10.5%.

The data reinforce the growing dominance of a small group of systemically important stocks that drive index performance and liquidity.

Banking stocks drive fresh entries into the SWOOT league

Banking stocks played a central role in the expansion of the trillion-naira club of equities.

Fidelity Bank’s share price rose to N21.30, lifting its market capitalisation to about N1.07 trillion.

The stock has gained 12.1% year-to-date and remains one of the most actively traded equities on the NGX, with over 1.59 billion shares traded in the past three months.

Wema Bank also crossed the trillion-naira threshold after a sustained rally pushed its share price to N27.45, translating to a market capitalisation of roughly N1.1 trillion.

The stock has surged 34.6% since the start of the year.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated joined the SWOOT group despite recent price moderation, with a market capitalisation of approximately N1.04 trillion.

Analysts note that the strong performance of banking stocks reflects investor positioning ahead of sector recapitalisation dynamics, earnings resilience, and improved asset quality across tier-one and tier-two lenders.

Backstory

The SWOOT category has evolved into a benchmark for scale, resilience and institutional relevance in Nigeria’s capital market.

Companies crossing the N1 trillion threshold typically demonstrate strong earnings, pricing power and consistent investor demand.

Banking stocks have gained on recapitalisation expectations and improved asset quality.

Telecom operators have attracted interest due to strong cash flows and digital expansion.

Consumer goods firms have benefited from pricing flexibility and domestic production strength.

Industrial names continue to anchor infrastructure-linked growth themes.

The rapid addition of four new entrants within three months signals renewed confidence in Nigeria’s largest corporates despite macroeconomic headwinds.

Why this matters

The increasing concentration of value among SWOOT stocks highlights structural shifts in the Nigerian equity market.

Large-cap names are now the primary drivers of turnover, foreign participation and benchmark index direction.

Telecoms, banking and cement stocks dominate portfolio allocations.

Institutional investors gravitate toward liquid, high-capitalisation counters.

Market sentiment is increasingly tied to blue-chip earnings performance.

Liquidity remains concentrated in a handful of heavyweight stocks.

With N110.54 trillion in combined value, the SWOOT cohort now forms the core engine of market capitalisation and trading activity on the NGX.

What you should know

Recent regulatory reforms by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) could further support large-cap equities. PenCom has raised allowable investment limits for pension funds in ordinary shares across key Retirement Savings Account categories.

The change could unlock nearly N1 trillion in additional pension-driven capital for equities.

Pension assets, already above N26 trillion, may increase allocation to listed shares.

Large-cap banking and telecom stocks are expected to benefit from the added liquidity.

The reform aims to diversify pension portfolios beyond fixed income instruments.

Analysts say the expanded equity headroom could deepen capital market participation and reinforce demand for blue-chip stocks that dominate trading and valuation on the Nigerian Exchange.