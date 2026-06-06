Nigerian equities closed the first trading week of June 2026 on a negative note as sustained profit-taking across banking, industrial, and oil and gas counters dragged the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) down 3.11% to settle at 242,593.31 points.

Nigerian equities closed the first trading week of June 2026 on a negative note as sustained profit-taking across banking, industrial, and oil and gas counters dragged the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) down 3.11% to settle at 242,593.31 points.

The benchmark index shed 7,792.16 points from the previous week’s close of 250,385.47 points, while market capitalization declined by 3.06% to N155.59 trillion, wiping out approximately N4.91 trillion in investor wealth.

The decline came despite a modest recovery on Friday, June 5, when the market gained N234.73 billion after four consecutive sessions of losses.

Earlier in the week, the market lost N1.81 trillion on June 1, N2.28 trillion on June 3, and another N580.65 billion on June 4 as investors intensified profit-taking in several high-flying stocks.

Trading activity remained relatively robust despite the correction, with total turnover rising sharply to 3.97 billion shares valued at N175.66 billion in 343,587 deals, compared with 2.40 billion shares worth N111.48 billion traded in 241,313 deals during the previous week.

Market breadth weakened significantly as only 23 stocks advanced during the week compared to 65 decliners, while 58 equities closed unchanged.

What the data is saying:

The Nigerian equities market entered June under pressure after delivering one of its strongest five-month performances in recent history, with investors locking in gains following the benchmark’s record-breaking rally above the 250,000-point mark in May.

The market suffered four consecutive losses before staging a modest rebound on Friday.

Equity market activity weakened progressively through most of the week, with daily deals falling from 91,741 on June 1 to 53,756 by June 5.

Trading volume peaked at 1.13 billion shares valued at N44.25 billion on June 1 before moderating to 608.45 million shares worth N32.01 billion at the end of the week.

Investor sentiment remained largely negative between June 1 and June 4 as decliners consistently outpaced gainers.

However, market breadth improved sharply on Friday when 39 stocks advanced against 11 decliners, providing a temporary respite from the week’s selloff.

Sectoral performance:

Sector performance was broadly negative during the week as investors reduced exposure to several high-performing sectors.

The Oil and Gas Index emerged as one of the worst-performing segments after heavy selloffs in Aradel Holdings and Eterna.

Nairametrics reported that Aradel plunged 9.51% while Eterna lost 9.85% in Thursday’s session alone, dragging the sector down 4.90% in a single day.

The Banking Index also came under pressure as investors booked profits in First HoldCo, Wema Bank, Fidelity Bank, and other financial services stocks.

The Industrial Goods Index weakened following a sharp decline in BUA Cement, while consumer goods stocks also recorded mixed performance.

NGX Sovereign Bond Index was the only index that closed flat during the week.

Top 10 gainers:

The week’s best-performing stocks defied the bearish trend, with IEI outperforming the benchmark index in one week:

International Energy Insurance Plc: up 60.62% to N7.26

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc: up 47.24% to N9.35

Tripple Gee and Company Plc: up 9.80% to N4.37

Ikeja Hotel Plc: up 9.45% to N44.00

R.T. Briscoe Plc: up 8.86% to N14.86

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc: up 7.20% to N6.70

Omatek Ventures Plc: up 4.52% to N2.08

Access Holdings Plc: up 3.95% to N25.00

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc: up 3.92% to N10.60

Royal Exchange Plc: up 3.33% to N1.55

International Energy Insurance emerged as the week’s standout performer, gaining 60.62% after rallying from N4.52 to N7.26, while Abbey Mortgage Bank continued its strong momentum with a 47.24% appreciation.

Top 10 losers:

The week’s worst-performing stocks included:

Associated Bus Company Plc: down 24.73% to N6.21

University Press Plc: down 17.07% to N5.10

Eterna Plc: down 12.92% to N30.00

John Holt Plc: down 12.09% to N14.90

First HoldCo Plc: down 11.43% to N62.00

McNichols Plc: down 10.92% to N7.75

Wema Bank Plc: down 10.45% to N30.00

BUA Cement Plc: down 10.00% to N378.00

Red Star Express Plc: down 9.85% to N30.65

Academy Press Plc: down 9.84% to N8.25

Eterna, First HoldCo, Wema Bank, and BUA Cement featured prominently among the decliners as investors rotated out of several stocks that had delivered strong gains earlier in the year.

Corporate actions overview:

The week witnessed several notable developments in the capital market. The Federal Government’s May 2026 Savings Bonds were admitted to trading on the Nigerian Exchange on June 2.

The two-year 13.525% FGS May 2028 bond raised N884.86 million, while the three-year 14.525% FGS May 2029 bond attracted N3.19 billion, bringing total subscriptions to approximately N4.07 billion.

Fidson Healthcare Plc also listed an additional 600 million ordinary shares following the successful completion of its rights issue. The new shares increased the company’s issued share capital from 2.4 billion shares to 3.0 billion shares.

In the fixed-income market, bond trading activity surged significantly, with investors trading 49.52 million units worth N52.91 billion compared to just N157.01 million recorded in the previous week.

Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) also recorded improved activity, with 5.27 million units valued at N735.02 million exchanged in 7,665 deals.

What you should know:

The week marked the first full trading week under Nigeria’s new T+1 settlement regime, which officially commenced on June 1 and reduced settlement time from two business days to one.

The market correction followed a historic rally that pushed the NGX All-Share Index to an all-time high of 252,508 points on May 13, 2026, after crossing the 250,000-point threshold earlier in the month.

Despite the week’s decline, the market’s year-to-date return remains strong at 55.90%, reflecting the resilience of Nigerian equities after an exceptional run through the first five months of 2026.

The Financial Services sector dominated market activity, accounting for 2.69 billion shares valued at N69.98 billion and representing 67.83% of total traded volume.

Trading in Access Holdings, Abbey Mortgage Bank, and Sterling Financial Holdings alone accounted for 1.29 billion shares worth N17.56 billion, highlighting sustained investor interest in financial services stocks.

Analysts believe the current correction reflects profit-taking after the market’s extraordinary rally rather than a fundamental shift in sentiment.