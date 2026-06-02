The Nigerian equities market opened the new month of June and the new T+1 settlement era on a sharply negative note on Monday, June 1, 2026, as the NGX All-Share Index declined 1.13% to settle at 247,560.66 points, erasing N1.81 trillion from market capitalization.

…BUA Cement, FUGAZ banks in free fall; Industrial sector leads losses at -3.85%

The Nigerian equities market opened the new month of June and the new T+1 settlement era on a sharply negative note on Monday, June 1, 2026, as the NGX All-Share Index declined 1.13% to settle at 247,560.66 points, erasing N1.81 trillion from market capitalization.

The trading data from the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) for the Monday, June 1, 2026 session compiled by Nairametrics reveal that the value of traded equities tumbled by N1.81 trillion to close at N158.7 trillion, down from N160.50 trillion, pulling the year-to-date return down to 59.09% from 60.49% in the previous session.

The session marked the first day of trading under the new T+1 post-trade settlement framework, a landmark transition formally launched on Monday, June 1 2026, when the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS), the Nigerian Exchange, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and all market stakeholders celebrated the shift from T+2 to T+1 settlement.

This means that all transactions now settle one business day after the trade date. Despite the historic nature of the milestone, investor sentiment veered decisively bearish as profit-taking across high-cap industrial and banking names weighed on the benchmark. Market breadth turned negative as 37 decliners outpaced 23 advancers, with 86 stocks closing flat.

What the data is saying

Trading sentiment was broadly negative in the opening session of June 2026, with large-cap industrial and banking stocks bearing the brunt of the sell-off.

All-Share Index: 247,560.66 points, down 1.13% from 250,385.47 points at Friday’s close

Market Capitalisation: N158.7 trillion, down N1.81 trillion from N160.50 trillion

Volume Traded: 1.13 billion shares, down 6.38% from 1.20 billion

Value Traded: N44.28 billion, up 1.96% from N43.43 billion

Deals: 91,880 transactions, down 1.86% session-on-session

Year-to-date return: 59.09%, retreating from 60.49%

Top 5 Gainers

International Energy Insurance — up 9.96% to N4.97

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings — up 9.92% to N6.87

The Initiates — up 9.86% to N31.20

R.T. Briscoe — up 9.16% to N14.90

Ikeja Hotel — up 8.71% to N43.70

Top 5 Losers

BUA Cement — down 10.00% to N378.00

Trans-Nationwide Express — down 9.85% to N4.76

John Holt — down 9.73% to N15.30

Red Star Express — down 9.71% to N30.70

Deap Capital — down 9.15% to N5.16

BUA Cement led the losers’ table with the maximum 10.00% daily decline, falling to N378.00 per share from N420.00. Trans-Nationwide Express (-9.85% to N4.76), John Holt (-9.73% to N15.30), Red Star Express (-9.71% to N30.70), and Deap Capital (-9.15% to N5.16) rounded out the top five decliners.

On the gainers’ side, International Energy Insurance led advances with a 9.96% rise to N4.97, followed by Consolidated Hallmark Holdings (+9.92% to N6.87), The Initiates (+9.86% to N31.20), R.T. Briscoe (+9.16% to N14.90), and Ikeja Hotel (+8.71% to N43.70).

Sectoral performance was mixed. Insurance (+0.79%) and Consumer Goods (+0.02%) closed in positive territory, while the Industrial Goods sector bore the heaviest losses at -3.85% — a direct reflection of BUA Cement’s maximum daily decline. Banking (-1.49%) and Oil & Gas (-0.23%) also closed lower, while the Commodity Index ended flat.

More insights:

The session’s N1.81 trillion erosion in market capitalisation was not an isolated development but a continuation of the profit-taking dynamics that characterised the final trading days of May 2026.

The NGX All-Share Index had already shed 1,386.2 points to close at 249,738.8 on May 26 — the last full trading session before the Eid al-Adha holidays — as Dangote Sugar and Transcorp Power led decliners, pushing market capitalisation down to N160.09 trillion from N160.9 trillion and erasing approximately N810 billion in a single session.

The carry-through of that sell-off into the first June session suggests that broader profit-taking from the market’s year-to-date gain of over 60% is gaining momentum, with investors locking-in returns across industrial heavyweights and banking counters.

The FUGAZ banking stocks — First HoldCo, UBA, GTCO, Access Holdings, and Zenith Bank — all contributed to the Banking Index’s 1.49% decline, though no single banking name approached the maximum daily limit.

The industrial sector’s -3.85% reading, however, confirms that BUA Cement’s maximum 10.00% fall was a dominant driver of the session’s aggregate negative performance.

BUA Cement had recently delivered a record-breaking Q1 2026 pre-tax profit of N192.88 billion — and the sell-off may reflect profit-taking by investors rotating out of the stock after a strong run-up.

Trading activity remained reasonably liquid: despite the 6.38% decline in volume, value traded edged up 1.96% to N44.28 billion — suggesting that institutional investors were transacting in higher-value stocks even as retail participation pulled back. The session’s 91,880 deals were within the normal range for a post-holiday Monday open.

What you should know:

Monday’s 1.13% decline was a reversal after May 29 rebound, when the market NGX All-Share Index gained 0.26% to settle at 250,385.47 points, lifting the year-to-date return to +60.90% and adding N414.52 billion to market capitalization, which closed at N160.51 trillion.

The benchmark had reached an all-time high of 252,508 points on May 13, 2026, after surging past the historic 250,000-point level on May 11, 2026, hitting 250,485.54 points.

The year-to-date return of 59.09% — even after Monday’s decline — remains one of the strongest opening performances of any major global exchange in 2026.

Market capitalisation has contracted from its May peak of N160.9 trillion to N158.7 trillion — a N2.21 trillion pullback across the final sessions of May and the June 1 open.

Heading into Tuesday’s session, the market is expected to sustain its bearish tone as continued profit-taking weighs on sentiment, though a T+1-driven improvement in settlement certainty may support selective institutional buying in fundamentally strong names.