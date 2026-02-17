The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has announced the phased rollout of its electronic invoicing and fiscal monitoring system, marking a major reform aimed at strengthening tax administration, improving transparency, and boosting voluntary compliance among businesses nationwide.

The initiative, part of broader efforts to modernise Nigeria’s tax infrastructure and enhance real-time transaction monitoring, was disclosed in a public notice signed by the Executive Chairman of NRS, Zacch Adedeji, on Monday, February 16, 2026.

Adedeji said the E-Invoicing & Electronic Fiscal System, also known as the Merchant Buyer Solution (MBS), is being implemented in stages across taxpayer categories based on annual turnover thresholds.

What they are saying

According to the notice, the system officially went live on August 1, 2025, for large taxpayers following extensive stakeholder consultations and pilot deployments that began in January 2025.

However, implementation for this category was later extended to November 2025 to address operational and transitional considerations.

The notice stated:

“Since the official go-live, significant progress has been recorded, with the onboarding of the majority of large taxpayers, many of whom have commenced the successful transmission of invoice data to the MBS platform.”

Building on this progress, the NRS said it will extend the rollout to medium and emerging taxpayer segments in a structured sequence that includes stakeholder engagement, pilot testing, go-live implementation, post-deployment review, and eventual compliance enforcement.

More insight

The notice explained that the initiative is backed by provisions of the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, which empowers the Service to deploy technology for tax administration, and the Nigeria Tax Act, which mandates taxpayers to implement fiscalisation systems introduced by the authority.

Under the rollout plan:

Medium taxpayers with annual turnover between N1 billion and N5 billion will begin engagement and pilot phases in 2026.

Full implementation for this category is scheduled for July 2026.

Compliance enforcement is expected to commence in early 2027.

Emerging taxpayers with turnover below N1 billion will begin rollout in 2027, with enforcement projected for 2028.

The Service advised businesses to identify their respective categories and actively participate in onboarding activities, noting that enforcement will only begin after engagement, pilot, and post-go-live review phases are completed.

Why it matters

The introduction of e-invoicing and fiscal monitoring represents a significant step toward digitising Nigeria’s tax ecosystem.

Key implications include:

Increased government revenue through improved compliance

Reduced revenue leakages from manual and fragmented reporting systems

Greater transparency and audit trails in business transactions

A more predictable and efficient tax environment

For businesses, the system could lower compliance costs over time, improve record-keeping accuracy, and reduce disputes arising from inconsistent tax documentation.

However, smaller businesses may face short-term adjustment costs related to technology upgrades, integration with accounting systems, and staff training.

What you should know

In August 2025, the NRS announced that over 1,000 companies — representing 20% of more than 5,000 eligible firms — had commenced integration with the newly launched e-invoicing platform following a pilot phase that began in November 2024.

Electronic invoicing systems are increasingly being adopted globally as tax authorities shift toward digital monitoring frameworks to enhance efficiency and combat tax fraud.

The NRS reiterated that the rollout will be gradual to minimise disruption, with implementation timelines, technical specifications, and compliance guidelines to be communicated to affected taxpayers in phases.