Agrofood Nigeria 2026, West Africa’s leading agroindustrial marketplace, will convene policymakers, manufacturers, investors, and global technology providers to advance Nigeria’s transition from agriculture-led production to foodsystem industrialisation, with the Netherlands headlining as Guest of Honour and Lead Pavilion Exhibitor.

The 11th edition will host exhibitors from 15+ countries, including Germany, China, Belgium, South Africa, and the Netherlands, offering structured pathways for technology transfer, cold-chain solutions, processing machinery, packaging innovation, and sustainable production systems to strengthen Nigeria’s agroallied value chains.

The conference will feature macroeconomic insights from Bismarck Rewane on inflation, FX, and investment signals, and export-focused discussions led by Dr. Yemi Kale on AfCFTA readiness and regional value chain competitiveness—reflecting a strong shift from potential to execution-driven agroindustrial growth.

Nigeria’s ambition to build a competitive, industrialised food economy is entering a decisive phase, defined by the need to reduce food imports, stabilise food inflation, and convert agricultural output into scalable, export-ready value chains.

While agriculture accounts for over 22% of Nigeria’s GDP, limited processing capacity and persistent post-harvest losses continue to constrain value creation, job creation, and foreign exchange earnings.

It is against this backdrop that agrofood Nigeria 2026, the 11th edition of West Africa’s leading agrofood and agro-allied industry platform, will convene policymakers, manufacturers, buyers, investors, technology providers, and development partners to advance the next phase of Nigeria’s agro-industrial transformation.

The Netherlands headlines as Guest of Honour and Country Pavilion Exhibitor

The Netherlands, one of the world’s most advanced agri-food economies and the second-largest agricultural exporter globally, will headline agrofood Nigeria 2026 as Guest of Honour and Lead Country Pavilion Exhibitor.

Dutch participation will spotlight globally proven solutions across food processing, cold chain logistics, horticulture, seed technology, packaging, and sustainable production systems, offering practical pathways for Nigeria’s agro-industrial scale-up.

International participation and country pavilions

The 2026 edition will host exhibitors from more than 15 countries, reinforcing agrofood Nigeria’s position as West Africa’s most international, decision-led agro-industrial marketplace.

Confirmed country pavilions include:

Netherlands – Guest of Honour & Lead Pavilion

Germany – Food processing and packaging engineering

China – Processing machinery, automation, and packaging technologies

Belgium – Precision farming, food processing innovation, and sustainable circular production systems.

South Africa – Western Cape Pavilion showcasing regional capabilities

These national showcases provide structured entry points for technology transfer, partnerships, and investment across Nigeria’s food and agro-allied value chains.

Conference focus: from production to industrial competitiveness

Day1: Macroeconomics, food inflation, and investment signals

Day 1 will be headlined by Bismarck Rewane, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Nigeria’s leading macroeconomic research and financial advisory firm.

Mr. Rewane will deliver a data-driven macroeconomic outlook for agribusiness and food manufacturing, examining inflation dynamics, FX exposure, cost of capital, consumer demand, and investment signals shaping Nigeria’s food and agro-allied industries.

Day 2: Trade, AfCFTA, and export-led industrial growth

Day 2 will be anchored by Yemi Kale, Group Chief Economist and Managing Director, Research and Trade Intelligence at the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

Dr. Kale will headline discussions on trade, data, and Africa’s agro-industrial growth trajectory, linking macroeconomic conditions, trade finance, policy coherence, and enterprise competitiveness under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). His intervention will focus on how Nigeria’s agro-allied industries can move decisively from domestic scale to export-ready regional and global value chains.

Industry perspective

Speaking on the strategic direction of the 2026 edition, Paul Maerz, Managing Director of fairtrade Messe, organisers of agrofood Nigeria, said, “Nigeria’s food challenge is no longer about production alone. The decisive question is how quickly the country can industrialise its food system, reduce losses, deepen processing, and meet international quality standards. The Netherlands’ leadership at this edition reflects agrofood Nigeria’s focus on practical, scalable solutions.”

Also commenting, Odion Aleobua, Conference and Exhibitor Partner for agrofood Nigeria, noted that “This 11th edition marks a shift from potential to execution. Nigeria’s agro-industrial future will be shaped by policy clarity, private capital, technology adoption, and trade readiness. agrofood Nigeria is designed as a serious business platform where those decisions are advanced.”

The Director General of The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), a key partner for agrofood Nigeria 2026, Engr. Olushola Obadimu, also commented,

“This exhibition is particularly timely. As we confront issues ranging from climate change and rising production costs to post-harvest losses and limited market access, there is an urgent need for practical solutions, modern technologies, and strategic partnerships. Events like agrofood Nigeria create the right environment for meaningful conversations to translate into actionable outcomes.”

Also speaking, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, MNI, Director General of Manufacturers Association (MAN) of Nigeria remarked, “The agroFood Exhibition offers a direct and practical bridge between Nigerian manufacturers and international technology providers, enabling access to solutions that can transform unanticipated local production. Specifically, this platform supports technology acquisition, the adoption of global standards in food processing and packaging, and the strengthening of the Made-in-Nigeria brand through increased value addition. Each of these outcomes contributes directly to economic growth, job creation, and national food security.”

Speaking on Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s (LCCI) partnership with fairtrade Messe, Dr. Chinyere Almona, Director General of LCCI, said, “The agrofood Nigeria International Tradeshow and Exhibition, presents a vital opportunity to bring together critical stakeholders whose collaboration and organisational integration will advance food security in Nigeria and significantly enhance production quality across the agricultural value chain.”

About the Headline Speakers

Bismarck Rewane

Managing Director/CEO of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Mr. Rewane is one of Nigeria’s most respected economists, with over 40 years of experience across macroeconomic research, banking, capital markets, and public policy. He has served on the boards of leading multinational and Nigerian companies and is a member of Nigeria’s Presidential Economic Advisory Council.

Dr Yemi Kale

Group Chief Economist at Afreximbank, Dr. Kale, provides intellectual leadership for trade, research, and policy innovation across Africa. Former Statistician-General of Nigeria, he led the rebasing of Nigeria’s GDP and is internationally recognised for bridging finance, policy, data, and development.

About agrofood Nigeria – (Please note ‘agrofood’ always starts with a lowercase “a”)

agrofood Nigeria is West Africa’s annual business platform for the agrofood industry, connecting processors, manufacturers, agribusinesses, policymakers, financiers, and solution providers across processing, packaging, cold chain, inputs, and value-chain optimisation.

Event Details