Young Nigerians in south-south can access free digital skills training and job opportunities through iDICE Programme

Young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 35 living in the South-South region of now have an opportunity to gain practical digital and creative skills, access job placement support and explore enterprise financing opportunities through the iDICE South-South Skills-to-Jobs Programme. The programme is designed to equip young people with market-ready skills while creating a […]

Young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 35 living in the South-South region of now have an opportunity to gain practical digital and creative skills, access job placement support and explore enterprise financing opportunities through the iDICE South-South Skills-to-Jobs Programme.

The programme is designed to equip young people with market-ready skills while creating a pathway from training to employment, freelancing and entrepreneurship.

The initiative is part of the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) Programme, which seeks to expand opportunities for young Nigerians to participate in the country’s growing digital and creative economy.

The South-South Skills-to-Jobs Programme is implemented by Wootlab and Synergy Prime and is targeted at young people living in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers States.

What Does the Programme Offer?

The programme goes beyond conventional skills training by connecting learning with opportunities to earn and build sustainable livelihoods.

Participants will receive free, practical and job-focused training in high-demand areas including:

Customer Support

Digital Marketing

Data & Digital Support

Creative Services

IT Support

Business Support

And other digital and creative skills

Following the training, participants will receive job placement support, helping qualified participants connect with employment opportunities and take their newly acquired skills into the workplace.

Successful participants will also receive a verified certificate recognising the skills acquired through the programme.

Most importantly, the programme is fully funded. Participants do not pay tuition or registration fees.

Who Can Apply?

The programme is open to young people aged 18–35 years who live in:

Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo or Rivers State.

It is an opportunity for young people who want to develop practical skills, improve their employability, pursue opportunities in the digital economy or build and grow an enterprise.

From Training to Jobs and Enterprise

For many young Nigerians, acquiring a skill is only the first step. The bigger challenge is finding a way to turn that skill into income.

The iDICE South-South Skills-to-Jobs Programme is designed to help bridge that gap by combining skills development, job placement support and enterprise opportunities, including access to finance for eligible participants.

This means participants can potentially move beyond simply earning a certificate to using their skills to secure employment, pursue freelance opportunities or develop their own businesses

How to Register

Interested applicants can register online by visiting:

https://bit.ly/SkillsToJobsSouthSouth

Applicants are encouraged to complete their registration correctly and provide accurate information during the application process.

Registration closes soon

With spaces limited, eligible young people across the six participating South-South states are encouraged to register before the deadline rather than wait until the final day.

Programme Support

The iDICE South-South Skills-to-Jobs Programme is implemented by Wootlab and Synergy Prime.

For young Nigerians across the South-South, the programme offers a chance to train for free, develop relevant skills, access job opportunities and explore enterprise support and financing opportunities.

Registration closes soon

Register Now

https://bit.ly/SkillsToJobsSouthSouth

Terms and conditions apply