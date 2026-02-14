Flexible workspaces have become a key part of Lagos’ commercial real estate landscape, giving businesses access to fully serviced offices without the high upfront costs and lengthy setup tied to traditional leases.

Co-working hubs and turnkey private offices have enabled faster move-ins and operational ease, influencing where companies choose to locate across the city.

Data from the Nigeria Managed Office Report 2026 by Fortren & Company showed that in 2025, Lagos accounted for 69% of Nigeria’s total managed office supply, with indigenous companies forming the majority of occupiers. Demand was largely driven by SMEs across fintech, IT, finance, real estate, and non profit sectors.

The locations ranked below, based on the report, highlight the strongest clusters for shared office supply in Lagos and the areas where flexible workspace operators were most concentrated.