Flexible workspaces have become a key part of Lagos’ commercial real estate landscape, giving businesses access to fully serviced offices without the high upfront costs and lengthy setup tied to traditional leases.
Co-working hubs and turnkey private offices have enabled faster move-ins and operational ease, influencing where companies choose to locate across the city.
Data from the Nigeria Managed Office Report 2026 by Fortren & Company showed that in 2025, Lagos accounted for 69% of Nigeria’s total managed office supply, with indigenous companies forming the majority of occupiers. Demand was largely driven by SMEs across fintech, IT, finance, real estate, and non profit sectors.
The locations ranked below, based on the report, highlight the strongest clusters for shared office supply in Lagos and the areas where flexible workspace operators were most concentrated.
Maryland ranks tenth in Lagos’ shared office market, tied with Anthony, with 2 units, accounting for 2.5% of total Lagos supply.
The neighborhood is a mixed-use area with a well-connected road network, offering easy access to Ikeja, Ojota, and other business districts.
Shared offices in Maryland serve startups, SMEs, and remote professionals, providing fully serviced spaces with meeting rooms, reliable internet, and shared facilities to support operations.
Its strategic location and connectivity make it a practical option for companies seeking flexible office solutions in Lagos. Growing commercial activity in the area has increased demand for managed office spaces.
