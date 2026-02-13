For Nigerian students aiming to study in Japan in 2027, these 10 universities that provide opportunities for fully funded or tuition-supported education are expanding.

This is according to Daad scholarship highlighting scholarship pathways for international students.

Japan is increasingly expanding English-taught programs and scholarship funding in STEM, business, AI, sustainability, and policy, making it an attractive destination for students seeking fully funded or reduced-tuition programs.

What the universities said

According to the university’s sources, these institutions offer a combination of government scholarships, tuition waivers, merit-based funding, and research or teaching assistantships.

University of Tokyo

The University of Tokyo offers Bachelor, Master, and PhD programs to international students. Scholarship options include MEXT, tuition waivers, and UTokyo fellowships.

The next intake is scheduled for September/October 2027, with applications expected between November and December 2026.

Kyoto University

Kyoto University provides Bachelor, Master, and PhD programs with scholarship opportunities such as Kyoto iUP scholarships and MEXT funding.

The next intake is in October 2027, with applications expected from November to December 2026.

International students benefit from research collaborations, English-taught programs, and financial support that can cover tuition and living expenses.

Osaka University

Osaka University offers Bachelor, Master, and PhD programs for international students. Scholarship options include MEXT and university merit scholarships.

The next intake is October 2027, with applications expected between December 2026 and January 2027. Students gain access to English-taught programs, research labs, and industry partnerships in areas like AI, engineering, and sustainability.

Tohoku University

Tohoku University runs Bachelor, Master, and PhD programs for foreign students. Scholarships include the President Fellowship and MEXT funding.

The next intake is October 2027, with applications expected from November 2026 to January 2027.

Hokkaido University

Hokkaido University provides Bachelor, Master, and PhD programs with scholarship opportunities such as ISP scholarships, MEXT, and tuition waivers.

The next intake is October 2027, with applications expected between December 2026 and February 2027.

Nagoya University

Nagoya University offers Bachelor, Master, and PhD programs for international students. Scholarships include Global 30 scholarships and MEXT funding.

The next intake is October 2027, with applications expected between December 2026 and January 2027..

Waseda University

Waseda University provides Bachelor, Master, and PhD programs with scholarship options including merit scholarships, tuition reductions, and MEXT funding.

The next intake is September 2027, with applications expected between January and February 2027.

Keio University

Keio University runs Bachelor, Master, and PhD programs with scholarship pathways such as Keio scholarships and MEXT.

The next intake is September 2027, with applications expected from January to April 2027.

Sophia University

Sophia University offers Bachelor and Master programs to international students. Scholarships include Sophia New Student Scholarships and tuition support.

The next intake is September 2027, with applications expected between March and May 2027. The university provides English-taught degrees, financial support, and opportunities to engage in research collaborations.

Ritsumeikan University / APU

Ritsumeikan University, including its Asian Pacific University campus, provides Bachelor, Master, and PhD programs with scholarships such as MEXT university recommendations and tuition reduction programs.

The next intake is September 2027, with applications expected between February and May 2027.

What you should know

International students can expect substantial financial support when applying to Japanese universities.

Many institutions participate in the MEXT scholarship system, which covers tuition, provides a monthly stipend, and includes travel allowances.

On top of this, merit-based scholarships and tuition reduction programs can lower fees by up to 100% for eligible applicants.

Students can complete full bachelor’s, master’s, or PhD degrees entirely in English across high-demand fields such as artificial intelligence, engineering, business, sustainability, and global policy.

Universities also provide access to advanced research facilities, international collaborations, and industry partnerships, particularly in areas like robotics, biotechnology, semiconductor technology, and data science.

Graduates benefit from post-study work visas and long-term employment opportunities, leveraging Japan’s growing demand for skilled international talent. These scholarship-linked admissions are especially suitable for high-achieving students in STEM, AI, engineering, business, and policy who are seeking fully funded or low-tuition education in Asia.

Preparation is crucial. Most Japanese universities release updated 2027 admission guidelines between May and August 2026. This is the period to shortlist programs, review eligibility requirements, and prepare academic transcripts, research proposals, and language proficiency scores.