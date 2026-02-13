The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, has pledged expanded deployment of technology to enhance transparency in the 2027 General Elections scheduled to commence in February next year.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Commission on Friday.

His remarks come amid renewed concerns over the real-time transmission of election results and the Senate’s recent approval of a combination of electronic and manual transmission of results, particularly in areas with network challenges.

What they are saying

Prof. Amupitan formally released the Notice of Election as well as the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 General Elections.

He reaffirmed INEC’s independence and neutrality, outlining the Commission’s strategic focus areas ahead of the polls.

“Expanded deployment of technology to enhance transparency.”

“Continuous cleaning and updating of the National Register of Voters.”

“Strengthened collaboration with security agencies to ensure peaceful elections.”

“Increased voter education and stakeholder engagement,” he stated.

While welcoming reforms that could strengthen the electoral framework, the Commission stressed its obligation to operate within the existing law (Electoral Act) until any amendments are duly enacted.

He also urged political parties to conduct peaceful primaries, avoid inflammatory rhetoric, and uphold internal democracy, while appealing to citizens to maintain peace throughout the electoral cycle.

The INEC Chairman called on government institutions, the media, security agencies, civil society groups, and Nigerians at large to play their roles in safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process.

He assured stakeholders that the Commission is fully prepared and determined to deliver elections that reflect the sovereign will of the people.

Backstory

The renewed emphasis on technology comes against the backdrop of legislative debates surrounding amendments to the Electoral Act, 2022.

Lawmakers had initially rejected mandatory electronic transmission of election results from polling units to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IREV) after vote counting.

The Senate rescinded its earlier decision following public outcry and protests at the National Assembly complex.

The upper chamber subsequently re-amended the Electoral Act to accommodate electronic transmission of results.

The amendment was based on a motion moved by Senate Chief Whip, Tahir Monguno, during an emergency plenary session.

The new provision allows manual transmission using Form EC8A as the primary means of result collation in cases of internet failure.

The compromise effectively permits a hybrid system that combines electronic transmission with manual collation where technological limitations exist.

The debate over electronic transmission has remained a sensitive issue since the 2023 elections, with stakeholders divided over the reliability of digital infrastructure and the legal interpretation of the Electoral Act.

What you should know

In 2025, the Senate confirmed Professor Joash Amupitan (SAN) as the new Chairman of INEC following his approval by the National Council of State.

His appointment marked a leadership transition at the Commission ahead of preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Amupitan was confirmed during a plenary presided over by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The upper chamber approved his nomination after hours of screening by lawmakers, during which he responded to questions on electoral reforms and operational readiness.

Nairametrics previously reported on October 9 that the National Council of State had approved Amupitan (SAN) as the new INEC Chairman, setting the stage for his eventual confirmation by the Senate.