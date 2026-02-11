The Federal Government of Nigeria, in partnership with Ericsson, is set to launch the Connect NextGen Innovation Hackathon aimed at equipping Nigerian youths with modern technology skills.

This is according to a statement issued by the State House Press Release and signed by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications.

The initiative forms part of the Federal Government’s broader push to drive digital skills development and youth participation in the technology sector under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

What the Federal Government said

According to the Office of the Vice President, the four-month programme will be officially launched on February 11, 2026, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, and will be overseen by the Vice President’s office.

The hackathon is described as a key operational phase of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Federal Government and Ericsson, with a focus on digitally upskilling Nigerian youths in technologies reshaping industries and daily life.

The statement noted that participants will receive hands-on mentoring, take part in an eight-week acceleration phase, and engage in practical learning across priority technologies such as 5G, Internet of Things, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and sustainable technologies.

It added that innovators will also be encouraged to develop solutions in areas including digital inclusion, smart cities, agritech, and sustainability, with outstanding teams gaining access to accelerators and further incubation opportunities.

Backstory

The collaboration builds on ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to partner with global technology companies to close skills gaps among Nigerian youths, support innovation, and prepare young people for emerging roles in the digital economy.

The Connect NextGen Innovation Hackathon aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, particularly its focus on strengthening Nigeria’s digital economy, technology integration, and education reform.

As part of the initial rollout, the government disclosed that an Ericsson Educate programme targeted at policymakers and regulators in the ICT sector will also be launched to support Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda.

More insights

The Office of the Vice President said the hackathon is open to innovators across Nigeria, including university students, startups, and emerging young talents. Interested participants are invited to apply through the official registration platform.

Commenting on the partnership, Head of Ericsson, West and Southern Africa, Majda Lahlou Kassi, said the company is proud to support Nigeria’s digital transformation journey through skills development initiatives.

“At Ericsson, we are proud to partner with the Federal Government of Nigeria to support the country’s digital transformation journey,” she said.

“Through initiatives focused on skills development, alongside our Ericsson Educate programme for policymakers and regulators, we aim to contribute to a stronger digital ecosystem.”

She added that by combining talent development with informed policy dialogue, the initiative would help address connectivity gaps and promote inclusive and sustainable growth.

What you should know

Nigeria has increasingly prioritised digital skills development as part of efforts to address youth unemployment and position the country as a technology hub in Africa.