The Federal Government has launched a N120 billion youth skills acquisition programme nationwide, aimed at funding registered companies capable of training at least 60,000 youths within a three-month period.

Under the initiative, trainees will not only acquire practical skills for employment but also receive starter packs upon completion to support their transition into the workforce.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, at the Adolescent and Youth Ministerial Dialogue on Wellbeing, Health, and Development held in Abuja on Tuesday.

Prof. Ahmad, represented by Prof. Ali Idris, Senior Special Assistant to the Minister, said the programme is designed to equip vulnerable youths, including Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), with practical skills for employment across all six geopolitical zones.

“If you have a registered company capable of training at least 60,000 people within three months, the ministry will pay that company. Likewise, individuals who undergo training will receive a starter pack upon completion,” she said.

She explained that the initiative is part of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and aims to address rising unemployment by providing sustainable empowerment opportunities for young people.

Youth involvement in policy design

The minister noted that the programme would not be developed in isolation, as the Ministry plans to convene a stakeholders’ meeting to allow young people to express their priorities and contribute to decision-making.

“This programme is not being done in isolation. We are working with the youth to identify the areas they consider most critical. Once stakeholders meet, we will move to implementation,” she said.

Highlighting Nigeria’s economic challenges, she said many companies were leaving the country, and not everyone would secure government jobs.

According to her, the best alternative is for young people to acquire relevant skills that will make them employable locally or internationally.

Youth-driven advocacy

Jonathan Abakpa, Advocacy League Programme Officer for Plan International Nigeria, highlighted the need for young people to be actively involved in national conversations about their future.

“The last conference led to the creation of the Adolescent and Young People’s Roadmap, which serves as a guide for policy and intervention.

This year’s inter-ministerial dialogue allows youth to engage directly with ministers and demand implementation of their priorities,” Abakpa said.

He said youth-led advocacy is beginning to show results, especially with increased budgetary allocation for education and health.

However, he warned that issues like early marriage, teenage pregnancy, and the out-of-school population still require urgent government action.

The event brought together stakeholders from education, health, and humanitarian sectors, with a shared commitment to creating inclusive, actionable solutions for Nigeria’s youth.

What you should know

The Federal Government has launched several other initiatives to enhance youth skills and employment opportunities. The Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) has partnered with SBTS Group LLC, a U.S.-based firm, to equip Nigerian youths with digital skills necessary for global competitiveness.

The Digital Literacy for All (DL4ALL) Initiative, a collaboration between the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), aims to train 30 million Nigerians on digital skills.

The government has also introduced the DeepTech Ready Upskilling Programme to provide 20,000 young Nigerians with advanced technical skills in data science and artificial intelligence (AI). These efforts are part of a broader strategy to bridge the digital divide and prepare Nigerian youths for the demands of the global job market.