The Federal Government has inaugurated Ladela Educational Institute as an accredited Technical Vocational Educational Training (TVET) centre under the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), to equip Nigerian youths with free practical and employable skills.

The Executive Director of the institute, Angela Ajala, made this announcement during a press conference held on Wednesday in the capital city.

Ajala explained that the fully-funded, tuition-free programme is targeted at young Nigerians aged 18 to 35, especially those without formal education, providing them with life-changing opportunities in technical and vocational fields.

She stated that the centre’s accreditation marks a significant step in bridging the country’s widening skill gap.

“Today marks a defining moment, not just for us as an institution, but for every young person with a dream and determination to build something with their hands.

We are proud to be building Nigeria one skilled hand at a time.

The programmes here will be delivered by industry professionals to ensure that graduates leave not just with technical skills, but with industry connections, confidence and real-world competence,” they said

List of programmes and eligibility criteria

The institute will offer five skill programmes, each designed to run over a six-month period:

Garment Making

Hospitality and Catering

Creative Digital Skills

Social Media Management

Solar Installation and Maintenance

Ajala encouraged interested Nigerians to register via the official NBTE portal, noting that eligibility is limited to applicants aged 18–35 with a valid National Identification Number (NIN).

National recognition and support for trainees

Pauline Ajibili, Deputy Director at the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), stressed the importance of the certification being offered.

She said the institute would empower youths with nationally recognised certifications, enhancing their employability in Nigeria and abroad.

Trainees will receive a monthly stipend of N22,500 to support transportation needs.

Upon graduation, each participant will receive a starter pack, a set of tools and materials suited to their chosen skill to help them launch their career or business.

“This is a national initiative and it has already begun, with the registration portal currently open and placements underway.

“Once registration closes, the NBTE will allocate trainees to various centres across the country based on location and capacity,” Pauline stated

She urged young Nigerians to embrace the initiative as a viable pathway to financial independence and skill empowerment, emphasising that every young person has the opportunity to acquire a skill, find meaningful work, or start a business through the programme.

What you should know

The Federal Ministry of Education, through the NBTE, announced a nationwide roll‑out of a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) program.

The ministry called for Skill Training Centres, Vocational Enterprise Institutes, and Mastercraft Persons have been called to register for NBTE accreditation. This registration enables them to access federal funding and support for youth training

Accreditation requirements include mandatory Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration (or National Identification Number for MCPs), adoption of National Skills Qualification (NSQ)-Based Curricula, and specific ratios and qualifications for instructors, Quality Assurance Assessors (QAAs), and Internal Quality Assurance Managers (IQAMs).

Additionally, training environments must meet certain standards, and applicants must apply through the NBTE Digital Portal.