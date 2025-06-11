Nigeria’s agricultural sector has suffered unprecedented damage due to a combination of climate change and growing insecurity, according to a new report by SBM Intelligence.

Widespread flooding, which has affected more than 30 states, has led to the destruction of an estimated 180,000 cultivated farmlands nationwide.

This crisis, which intensified throughout 2024, has not only crippled local farming but also exacerbated food insecurity, which has now reached alarming levels.

The report read, “Since July 2024, 31 of Nigeria’s 36 states have been inundated by floods, affecting approximately 1.2 million people. This widespread deluge has destroyed an estimated 180,000 cultivated farmlands nationwide.”

Severe flooding and desertification leave millions vulnerable

The catastrophic flooding that began in July 2024 continues to have far-reaching consequences for the country’s food security. In addition to widespread damage in states like Borno, where the destruction of agricultural infrastructure intensified food insecurity, the floods have affected over 1.2 million people across the nation.

The Middle Belt, traditionally known as Nigeria’s “food basket,” has been particularly hard-hit, with the destruction of crops further compounding the national crisis. The damage to farmlands has led to food price inflation, reaching 35.41% in January 2024, a significant surge driven by the agricultural sector’s collapse.

The report highlights how the flooding’s devastating impact is compounded by desertification, particularly in the northern regions. An estimated 350,000 hectares of arable land are lost annually to desertification, exacerbating the already fragile agricultural output. While floods and desertification are central to the current crisis, the compounded effect of insecurity, such as farmer-herder conflicts and armed banditry, has made it even harder for farmers to recover. These violent clashes, which have now spread beyond the traditional farming zones of the Middle Belt to southern states, have forced many farmers to abandon their lands.

In some areas, like Benue, farmers have witnessed the complete destruction of their crops, and a growing number of displaced persons is putting further strain on food supplies. In total, more than 2.2 million people have been displaced by conflict, and the agricultural consequences of these displacements are severe. A staggering 1.3 million internally displaced persons are in the Northcentral and Northwest regions, where agriculture has been virtually halted due to insecurity.

100 million food insecure Nigerians

The overall impact on Nigeria’s food security is dire. According to the report, 100 million Nigerians were food-insecure by the first quarter of 2024.

The widespread destruction of farmland and the collapse of critical agricultural infrastructure have led to an increase in hunger, especially in the most vulnerable populations.

In March 2024, 18.6 million Nigerians were classified as facing acute hunger, and millions more were using crisis-level coping strategies to access food.

They also noted that insecurity has disrupted agricultural productivity, leading to the forced abandonment of farmland, particularly in regions like the Northcentral, Northwest, and Northeast. Farmer-herder conflicts and banditry have intensified, with the Middle Belt seeing a significant rise in violence. Displaced farmers are unable to return to their land, and as a result, agricultural output in the country continues to decline.

The report stresses the need for a holistic approach to tackling this crisis. Addressing the underlying causes of insecurity, strengthening food systems, and providing targeted support to displaced communities are all essential components of a comprehensive strategy. This approach must also involve fostering peace between conflicting parties and implementing robust environmental policies that mitigate the impacts of climate change.

What you should know

The report was released amid concerns over the Niger flood, which occurred on May 29, resulted in more than 200 fatalities, displaced over 3,000 residents, and caused significant damage to homes and critical infrastructure, according to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

In response, President Bola Tinubu pledged federal assistance and activated the National Emergency Responder Centre to oversee recovery operations in the affected communities.

Several prominent Nigerians have also made donations to support the victims and aid relief efforts.