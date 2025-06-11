The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has inaugurated the Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission (PMTCT) committee as part of efforts to combat HIV/AIDS in Enugu State.

NACA Director General, Dr. Temitope Ilori, disclosed this on Wednesday during the inauguration ceremony held in Enugu.

She explained that the initiative aims to complement the efforts of the Enugu State Ministry of Health and the Enugu State Agency for the Control of AIDS (ENSACA).

NACA commends Enugu’s primary healthcare drive

The Director General of NACA, Dr. Temitope Ilori, commended the Governor of Enugu State, Mr. Peter Mbah, for his commitment to revitalizing primary healthcare facilities, noting that the goal is to ensure no child is born with HIV.

“We also want to ensure that pregnant women have access to HIV testing and treatment, both in general and teaching hospitals, and that lifesaving drugs are administered,” she added.

Ilori urged members of the newly inaugurated committee to work collaboratively, emphasizing that HIV is a multi-sectoral issue that demands collective effort.

Enugu Health Commissioner to lead 20-member PMTCT team

Earlier, the Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ikechukwu Obi, who chairs the 20-member committee, assured that the team would do its best to achieve the set objectives.

Obi explained that committees are key instruments the ministry uses to deliver activities and provide oversight in achieving health objectives.

“The ministry also sets up technical groups within these committees to drive the process. The idea has been tested and trusted, and this new committee will be no different,” he said.

Obi pledged to ensure that both the Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission (PMTCT) and pediatric committees would function effectively in the state to meet their goals for the benefit of the people.

In his remarks, the State Team Lead for Caritas Nigeria, Dr. Fabian Bassey, praised the Enugu State Government for its continued support in the health sector.

However, he emphasized the need to scale up efforts in the treatment and care of pregnant women and children, which justifies the formation of the PMTCT committee.

He noted that while the state had made significant progress in managing HIV among adults, the current focus must shift toward protecting children, including unborn babies.

Bassey added that Caritas Nigeria, in collaboration with the state government, plans to train traditional birth attendants and equip them with test kits to increase HIV testing among pregnant women.

HIV-positive community welcomes initiative

Also speaking, Mrs. Lilian Agbo, Coordinator of the Network of People Living with AIDS, applauded the inauguration of the PMTCT committee.

She said the initiative would foster interventions and provide renewed hope for people living with HIV/AIDS.

What you should know

Enugu State has a significant HIV/AIDS burden, with a prevalence rate of 1.9% among individuals aged 15–49, according to the National Institutes of Health.

The state ranks first in the Southeast and fourth nationally for HIV prevalence.

The Enugu State Agency for the Control of AIDS (ENSACA) leads efforts to combat the disease through community engagement and public health interventions.

ENSACA actively promotes the Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission (PMTCT) as a key strategy in reducing new HIV infections, especially among children.