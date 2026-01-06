The Federal Government has unveiled a major initiative to train at least 100 million Nigerians on digital literacy, to boost skills, human capital development, and national digital transformation.

The training programme will be carried out in partnership with Clergywealth Cooperative Society Limited, a humanitarian and empowerment-driven cooperative.

The announcement was made by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, during the inauguration of the Joint Implementation Committee (JIC) for the National Conference on Digital Literacy and the introduction of the Clergywealth Digital Skills Nigeria Initiative.

What he said

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the General Services Office in the SGF’s office, Dr Ibrahim Kana, Akume explained that the initiative is designed to deepen digital literacy, strengthen human capital, and promote inclusive digital transformation.

He added that the programme aligns with the Federal Government’s Digital Transformation Agenda, the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

According to Akume, the initiative will be implemented under the Future Proof Economy (FPE) Model, which was officially adopted at the 13th National Council on Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy (NCCIDE) in December 2025 as the official framework for national digital literacy implementation. The programme will target the training and certification of one million Nigerians in its first phase.

He clarified that while the initiative enjoys government policy support and institutional backing, it is fully sponsored and executed by Clergywealth Cooperative Society Limited.

“The federal government bears no financial obligation, budgetary provision or funding responsibility for the programme,” he said.

Programme scope

Mrs Rosemary Osikoya, Deputy National Coordinator, Admin and Public Communications, Clergywealth, said the programme will cover basic digital literacy, the use of digital tools, online safety, digital entrepreneurship, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

“Each training batch would span six months and include multiple learning modules, with participants receiving international certifications upon completion,” Osikoya said.

She added that beneficiaries who successfully complete the programme and certification process will be provided with laptop computers to support their productivity.

Osikoya also announced that the Digital Literacy Academy and the Artisan Development Project will be launched during the two-day conference designed to raise awareness about the importance of digital skills scheduled for Jan. 28 and Jan. 29.

What you should know

Nigeria has rolled out multiple Federal Government‑backed digital skills programmes aimed at equipping citizens for the digital economy. These initiatives are part of a broader effort to improve digital literacy and workforce readiness across sectors.

The government has also announced plans to train more than 200,000 Nigerians in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to build a digitally skilled workforce and position the country as a continental leader in AI innovation.

Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, further disclosed that over 1.1 million residents of Enugu State are expected to benefit from digital skills training by 2027. Additionally, a landmark partnership with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) aims to equip seven million Nigerian youths with cutting-edge digital skills, entrepreneurial training, and international exposure.