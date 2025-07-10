The Federal Government of Nigeria has sealed a landmark partnership with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to equip seven million Nigerian youths with cutting-edge digital skills, entrepreneurial training, and global exposure.

This landmark agreement was reached during a high-level delegation led by Nigeria’s Minister of Youth Development, Mr. Ayodele Olawande, to the UAE.

During the visit, the Nigerian team met with the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), one of the region’s most respected innovation hubs, to establish collaborative initiatives under the Nigerian Youth Academy (NiYA).

“NiYA aims to empower more than seven million young Nigerians with digital literacy, civic leadership, and startup skills. Sheraa’s mission aligns perfectly with our goal of unlocking the creative and entrepreneurial potential of our young people,” Olawande said.

The UAE mission

The UAE mission also included talks with His Excellency Omar Al Olama, UAE’s Minister for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications.

Discussions explored future collaborations on AI education, business process outsourcing (BPO), startup incubation, and remote work strategies—sectors seen as crucial to youth empowerment and Nigeria’s digital transformation.

“The future belongs to those who innovate. Our mission is to position Nigerian youth as creators—not just consumers—in the global digital economy,” said Olawande.

Back home, NiYA has already enrolled over 210,000 participants and is expanding its reach through the development of Greenhouse Centres across all 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria.

These centres aim to foster grassroots digital literacy, entrepreneurship, and skills development.

As part of this collaboration, Nigeria will host a GITEX-powered National Digital Innovation Showcase in September 2025, spotlighting 300 top-tier Nigerian startups.

Organised in partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the event is expected to draw global investors and provide market access for emerging local ventures.

Olawande said plans are also underway for a GITEX Youth Local Showcase Series, further integrating Nigeria into global innovation circuits such as GITEX Africa.

What you should know

Last year, the Federal Government, through the NITDA, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to host the world’s largest technology fair, GITEX, for the first time in 2025.

The agreement was signed by the Director General and CEO of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, and Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International, the organizers of GITEX, on Thursday.

Speaking on the significance of signing the MOU, Inuwa said, bringing GITEX to Nigeria would introduce the experience of the best tech conference to Nigeria.

He added that this strategic initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Agenda to reform the economy to deliver sustained growth.