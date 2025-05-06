The Federal Government has announced the training of over 200,000 Nigerians on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies to build a digitally skilled workforce and position the country as a continental leader in AI innovation.

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, disclosed this during the 10th Annual Symposium and Awards of the American Chemical Society (ACS), Nigeria International Chemical Sciences Chapter, held at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Abuja.

The Minister, who was represented by Dr Patricks Oghuma, Special Assistant to the Minister and Team Lead, Technical & Administration, Minister’s Project Delivery, Monitoring and Evaluation (PROD-ME), said the training was part of ongoing national plans to deepen the adoption of AI across sectors.

“Today, we find ourselves at the crossroads of a revolution where artificial intelligence and chemistry converge to create new frontiers; this powerful synergy offers a vision of the future in which innovation and sustainability work hand in hand.

“This gathering is a remarkable milestone that exemplifies our collective commitment to innovation and academic excellence.

“As we explore the theme of sustainability through AI-driven chemistry, let us remember that the future is not predetermined – it is shaped by our actions today,” Nnaji said

Bridging research and real-world impact

Nnaji also used the opportunity to address the gap between scientific research and real-world application

“Chemists have a vital role to play in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); however, many brilliant scientific contributions remain buried in journals or academic shelves, never reaching the industries or policymakers that could bring them to life.”

“The disconnect between research, application and policy is a critical issue; we must bridge this gap through transformational research that embraces AI, and is designed to solve real-world problems.”

“Let me reiterate, chemistry is at the heart of the SDGs; no meaningful progress can be made without the contribution of this field, and this symposium provides a valuable opportunity to generate ideas that will strengthen our nation,” he said

AI as a tool for sustainable development

The Vice-Chancellor of NOUN, Prof. Olufemi Peters, said the integration of AI into chemistry has opened up new frontiers for sustainable development.

“It is the infusion of AI, with its power to model, predict, and optimise, that now opens new frontiers in reducing waste and energy consumption; optimising chemical processes and improving the development of more sustainable technologies and solutions.”

Peters explained that NOUN is committed to research and technology-enhanced education that addresses national challenges.

“At NOUN, we are deeply committed to the ideals of accessible, Technology-Enhanced education and cutting-edge research that addresses national development and global goals.”

“This symposium aligns perfectly with our institutional vision of fostering innovation that is both scientifically rigorous and socially responsible. Thus, as a practising chemist, I am elated, albeit excited, to be hosting this epoch-making event,” he said

He called on participants to see the conversations from the symposium as essential tools for driving a resilient and knowledge-based economy.

“The conversations during this symposium, from AI-enhanced green chemistry to sustainable materials and smart manufacturing, should not just be seen as mere academic pursuits, but in addition, as essentials to building a resilient, knowledge-driven economy in Nigeria and across Africa,” he noted

The Chair of the ACS Nigeria Chapter, Prof. Edu Inam, highlighted the society’s ongoing commitment to research mentorship and student engagement. She noted that the ACS had remained active in hosting campus events and outreach programmes to foster research participation and mentoring among young scientists.