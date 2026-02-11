The Nigerian All-Share Index rose 0.78% to close at 178,184.3 points on 11th February 2026, with heavyweight Transcorp Hotels gaining over 9%.

This marks an eight-day streak of gains, as the market added 1,378.4 points to break past the 178,000 level and reach a new all-time high.

Market volume held firm at 939 million shares, slightly below the 1.05 billion recorded in the previous session, with Tantalizers and Access Holdings posting the highest volumes.

Equity capitalization strengthened to N114.3 trillion across 61,279 deals, reflecting continued value appreciation in the market.

What the data is saying

The ASI’s daily gain pushed its year-to-date return to 14.50%, as the market broke above the 178,000 level, reinforcing the current bullish momentum.

On the gainers’ chart, Meyer, Nestle, Fortis Global, and Consolidated Hallmark each advanced 10%. Conversely, Honeywell Flour and Neimeth topped the decliners’ list, falling 9.70% and 9.15%, respectively.

Tantalizers led trading by volume with 85.3 million shares exchanged, followed by Access Holdings (61.3 million) and Chams (38.5 million). JapaulGold and Deap Capital completed the top five, recording 38.2 million and 36.7 million shares traded, respectively.

In terms of value, Aradel led with N2.9 billion in transactions, followed by MTN (N2.8 billion), Zenith Bank (N2.7 billion), Lafarge (N2.4 billion), and GTCO (N2.1 billion).

Top 5 Gainers Nestle — up 10.00% to N2,420

Meyer — up 10.00% to N20.90

Consolidated Hallmark — up 10.00% to N4.95

Fortis Global Insurance — up 10.00% to N0.33

Chemical & Allied Products — up 9.98% to N99.20 Top 5 Losers Honyflour — down 9.70% to N22.80

Neimeth — down 9.15% to N12.90

TIP — down 5.81% to N19.45

RT Briscoe — down 5.70% to N14.40

Sterling Financial Holdings — down 5.56% to N7.65

SWOOTs and FUGAZ Performance

Among SWOOTs (stocks valued over N1 trillion), the market showed mixed but generally bullish trends, led by Transcorp Hotels, which surged 9.4%, Nigerian Breweries up 1.17%, and MTN gaining 1.09%.

Lafarge was the exception, falling 0.43%.

In the FUGAZ segment, GTCO led the winners with a 4.95% gain, followed by Zenith Bank (+2.30%) and UBA (+2.06%), while First Hold Co remained flat.

Access Holdings was the only decliner, slipping 0.41%.

Why this matters

The ASI’s rise past 178,000 points highlights strong bullish momentum and growing investor confidence.

Solid gains in stocks like Transcorp Hotels reflect strong investor interest in the large-cap segment of the market.

The ongoing uptrend offers investors opportunities in large- and select mid-cap stocks, but caution is advised due to market volatility.

Market outlook

Bullish momentum in the Nigerian equities market remains steady, supported by active trading in both price and volume.

Continued gains in large- and mid-cap stocks could push the index toward 180,000.