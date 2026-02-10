BUA Foods Plc has appointed Mr. Isyaku Abdulsamad “Khalifa” Rabiu as Chief Officer, Global Procurement and Strategic Operations effective January 29, 2026, strengthening the company’s leadership as it advances its long-term growth agenda across core business segments.

BUA Foods Plc (BUA Foods or the Company), a leading food manufacturing Company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Isyaku Abdulsamad “Khalifa” Rabiu as Chief Officer, Global Procurement and Strategic Operations effective, January 29, 2026.

This appointment strengthens BUA Foods’ leadership at a pivotal stage, as the Company advances its long-term business plan to drive growth in its core businesses.

In taking on this role, Khalifa assumes responsibility for overseeing the Company’s end-to-end global procurement function while driving strategic operational initiatives that support efficiency, cost optimization, supply chain resilience, and sustainable growth across the business.

Khalifa Rabiu brings years of experience in procurement, supply chain management, and strategic operations within the food, cement, and animal feed industries.

He steps into the role after serving as Director for Special Operations, at BUA Group, where he led major transformation initiatives, strengthened supplier partnerships, and delivered measurable improvements in operational performance. Khalifa played a key role in strategic raw-material procurement—particularly wheat sourcing.

He also led the establishment of a 40metric tonne-per-hour animal feed mill; was central to the commercial reintroduction of BUA rice products into the Nigerian market and championed the rollout of proprietary digital platforms across BUA Foods.

Commenting on the appointment, Engr. Ayodele Abioye, MD, BUA Foods Plc, said:

“As BUA Foods enters the next stage of its transformation, marking a shift from business consolidation to scaled and more disciplined growth, we are delighted to welcome Khalifa to our leadership team. His expertise in global procurement and strategic operations will be vital to further strengthening our supply chain, enhancing operational efficiency, and delivering greater value to our customers and stakeholders.”

Speaking on the appointment, Mr. Khalifa Rabiu said:

“I am excited to assume this role at such a pivotal time in BUA Foods’ growth journey. I look forward to advancing agile, sustainable procurement systems and operational strategies that support the Company’s long-term ambitions.”

Khalifa holds a bachelor’s degree in International Relations from Regent’s University London and a Master’s in Management (MiM) from Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business.

This appointment underscores BUA Food’s commitment to operational excellence, strong governance, and strategic investment in leadership capabilities to support its growth in the food manufacturing sector.

About BUA Foods

BUA Foods Plc (NGX: BUAFOODS) is a leading Nigerian food manufacturing company producing sugar, flour, semolina, pasta, rice, and edible oils.

With strategically located plants and strong partnerships across its value chain, the Company remains committed to quality, safety, efficiency, and sustainable expansion.