The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has denied claims circulating on social media that Amoxicillin has been secretly banned in Nigeria, describing the reports as false and misleading.

The clarification was issued in a statement posted on NAFDAC’s official X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, February 9, 2026.

According to the agency, while it routinely issues targeted safety alerts and recalls for specific substandard or affected batches of medicines, there is no blanket ban on the antibiotic in Nigeria.

The denial follows the circulation of a viral video alleging that NAFDAC had quietly prohibited the sale and use of Amoxicillin nationwide. NAFDAC said the claim misrepresents its regulatory processes and risks causing unnecessary panic among healthcare providers and the general public.

What they are saying

NAFDAC said it remains committed to transparency and always communicates regulatory actions through official and verifiable channels. The agency stressed that any action affecting medicines in circulation is publicly announced and clearly defined.

“The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) wishes to debunk a video circulating on social media alleging that the agency has secretly banned the sale and use of Amoxicillin in Nigeria. This claim is false and devoid of any factual basis.”

“NAFDAC has not banned Amoxicillin in Nigeria, either secretly or openly. As a responsible regulatory authority, the Agency publicly notifies Nigerians of any regulatory actions through official channels.”

“NAFDAC alerts the public through its Recalls, Safety Alerts, Blacklists, and other safety notices of any substandard, falsified, or affected products requiring regulatory action.”

The agency reiterated that regulatory transparency is central to its mandate and urged the public to disregard claims not backed by official statements.

More insight

NAFDAC explained that its safety communications are product-specific and designed to protect public health without disrupting access to essential medicines. These alerts clearly identify the affected products and the actions required by stakeholders.

Safety communications specify product names, batch numbers, manufacturers, and corrective measures.

The information provided supports treatment and diagnostic decisions by healthcare professionals.

Blacklisting, where applied, targets specific companies due to safety concerns, regulatory violations, or unethical practices.

“In recent months, NAFDAC issued targeted safety alerts on certain brands and batches of Amoxicillin,” the agency said.

It cited Public Alert No. 24/2025 issued in August 2025 on the recall of Amoxivue (Amoxicillin) 500mg capsules due to low Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) content. In October 2025, Public Alert No. 34/2025 addressed substandard batches of Astamocil and Astamentin suspensions, while Public Alert No. 35/2025 covered substandard batches of Annmox and Jawamox suspensions.

NAFDAC stressed that these actions were limited to identified products and do not amount to a ban on Amoxicillin.

Why it matters

NAFDAC’s clarification is important because Amoxicillin is a widely used and essential antibiotic for treating a range of bacterial infections, including pneumonia, bronchitis, and ear infections.

Misinformation suggesting a nationwide ban could disrupt treatment, encourage panic buying, or lead patients to abandon prescribed medication.

False claims can undermine public trust in regulatory institutions.

Panic or confusion may result in inappropriate self-medication or treatment delays.

Clear regulatory communication helps ensure continued access to safe and effective medicines.

Rather than imposing blanket bans, NAFDAC’s approach of targeting substandard batches ensures that only quality medicines remain in circulation, protecting patients while maintaining access to essential drugs. The agency advised Nigerians to rely on verified information from its official platforms.

What you should know

NAFDAC has, in the past, taken firm action against unsafe pharmaceutical products to safeguard public health. In September 2025, the agency announced the immediate withdrawal, suspension, and cancellation of 101 pharmaceutical products from the Nigerian market.

The affected products were barred from manufacture, importation, exportation, distribution, advertisement, sale, and use in Nigeria.

The list spanned antimalarials, cardiovascular drugs, insulin, growth-hormone injectables, diabetes medicines, inhalers, and eye drops.

Widely used drugs on the list included Abacavir tablets, Amaryl tablets, Aprovasc tablets, Artemether/Lumefantrine combinations, ASAQ formulations, and Amlodipine.

NAFDAC said these actions reflect its ongoing efforts to ensure that medicines available in Nigeria meet required safety, quality, and efficacy standards.