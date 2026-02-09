The Enugu State Government says it generated N406.8 billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2025, achieving 80 per cent of its N509.9 billion revenue target for the year.

The disclosure was made by the Chairman of the Enugu State Internal Revenue Service (ESIRS), Mr Emmanuel Nnamani, during a media briefing in Enugu on Sunday.

The performance marks a sharp turnaround in the state’s revenue profile and reflects the impact of reforms introduced under Governor Peter Mbah’s administration, particularly in expanding non-tax revenue sources.

What they are saying

Nnamani said the state’s revenue performance defied earlier scepticism that greeted the 2025 target when it was announced the previous year.

“I’m happy to tell you today that at the end of 2025, Enugu State government collected a total IGR of 406,774, 321,758.87 and if you compare the target and actual, Enugu State achieved 80 per cent of the revenue target.”

He noted that the figure represented a 125 per cent increase compared to the N180.5 billion generated in 2024.

He stated further that the growth recorded shows that Enugu State has expanded its revenue base significantly within a short period.

He added that the result validated the state government’s aggressive revenue drive and its emphasis on sustainability.

More insights

A breakdown of the 2025 figures shows that tax revenue contributed a relatively small share of total collections.

Tax revenue stood at N51.5 billion, accounting for 12.6 per cent of total IGR, and was largely driven by personal income taxes.

Non-tax revenue contributed N355.2 billion, representing 87.4 per cent of total collections.

Tax revenue grew by 72 per cent year on year, rising from N30 billion in 2024 to N51.5 billion in 2025.

The growth outpaced the 31 per cent tax revenue increase recorded in 2024.

According to Nnamani, the data highlights the success of the state’s strategy to broaden revenue beyond traditional tax sources while still improving tax compliance.

Nnamani traced the state’s revenue transformation to reforms initiated after Governor Peter Mbah assumed office.

In 2022, before the current administration, Enugu State’s total revenue stood at N26.8 billion, made up of N16.2 billion in tax revenue and N10.6 billion in non-tax revenue.

Upon assuming office, the governor directed revenue agencies to aggressively grow IGR, with a focus on unlocking non-tax revenue streams.

In 2023, the state government instructed accountants not to depend on federal allocations to fund recurrent expenditure such as salaries, pensions and overheads.

“So, at the end of 2023, we generated the revenue of N37.4 billion as the tax revenue, while N14.5 billion was what we call non-tax revenue,” Nnamani said.

The state government is already setting its sights higher for the coming years.

Enugu State has set an IGR target of N870 billion for 2026.

The ESIRS chairman noted that tax revenue growth may slow temporarily due to pro-citizen tax reforms aimed at easing the burden on residents.

Despite this, the state expects non-tax revenue and improved compliance to continue driving growth.

What you should know

Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) generated a combined N3.63 trillion in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2024.

IGR across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) rose to a cumulative N10.88 trillion between 2021 and 2024.