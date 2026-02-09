Ebo Taylor, the iconic Ghanaian guitarist, composer and bandleader whose work helped define and globalise the highlife genre, has died at the age of 90.

The news was confirmed through a post shared on his official Instagram page by family members, although no cause of death was disclosed.

Further confirmation came from the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), which said the legendary musician passed away at the Saltpond Hospital in Ghana’s Central Region.

Taylor’s death comes at a particularly symbolic moment in his storied life and career.

He passed away just one day after the launch of the inaugural Ebo Taylor Music Festival, an event created to celebrate his contributions to African music, and exactly one month after marking his 90th birthday.

The timing has deepened the sense of loss felt across Ghana’s creative community and beyond.

What they are saying

In a tribute posted online, MUSIGA described his passing as the loss of a true giant. “The world has lost a giant. A colossus of African music,” the statement read. “Ebo Taylor passed away yesterday, a day after the launch of Ebo Taylor Music Festival and exactly a month after his 90th birthday, leaving behind an unmatched artistry legacy. Your light will never fade.”

A brief profile on Taylor

Born Deroy Taylor in Cape Coast in 1936, Ebo Taylor emerged at a pivotal moment in Ghana’s cultural history.

By the late 1950s and early 1960s, as the country was finding its post-independence identity, highlife had become its dominant musical expression.

Taylor quickly rose to prominence, distinguished by his intricate guitar work, sophisticated arrangements and ability to blend traditional Ghanaian rhythms with global influences.

In his early years, he performed with some of the era’s most influential bands, including the Stargazers and the Broadway Dance Band, earning a reputation as a meticulous musician with a deep understanding of both African and Western musical traditions.

His artistry expanded further in the early 1960s when he travelled to London to study music. During this formative period, Taylor worked alongside other African musicians in the diaspora, most notably Nigerian icon Fela Kuti.

That collaboration is now seen as part of a broader cross-cultural exchange that laid the groundwork for Afrobeat.

While Fela went on to popularise the genre globally, Taylor played a crucial role in fusing funk, jazz and soul with highlife, helping to push African music into new creative territory.

Upon returning to Ghana, Taylor became one of the country’s most sought-after bandleaders, arrangers and producers, working with celebrated artists such as Pat Thomas and CK Mann.

What you should know

Beyond performance, he was instrumental behind the scenes, shaping recordings that defined the golden era of highlife.

Although his influence never waned locally, Taylor’s music experienced a major international revival in the last 25 years of his life.

Albums such as Love & Death, Appia Kwa Bridge and Yen Ara introduced his work to a new global audience, earning him widespread acclaim well into his 70s and 80s.

His renewed popularity took him on tours across the United States and Europe, cementing his legacy beyond Africa.

Taylor’s reach extended even further through sampling, with elements of his music appearing in tracks by global stars including Usher, the Black Eyed Peas, Kelly Rowland, Jidenna, Vic Mensa and Rapsody.

These reinterpretations brought his sound to younger listeners and reaffirmed his relevance in contemporary music.