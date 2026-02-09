Canon, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and Spotify are among the leading companies leasing managed office spaces in Nigeria.

This is according to the Nigeria Managed Office Report 2026 by Fortren & Company.

The report shows a growing trend of multinational and high-profile institutions prioritising flexibility, operational reliability, and service standards in their office requirements.

These companies reflect a shift in corporate real estate strategy, with multinationals increasingly choosing managed offices to balance operational efficiency and professional standards.

What the report is saying

The report reveals that top multinational corporations are increasingly favouring flexible, fully serviced offices over traditional leases. According to the report, Canon entered the West African market through Lagos in 2016.

Other global corporates, such as Spotify and the British Council, also lease managed offices, reflecting the growing preference for operational reliability and flexible workspaces.

Canon

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

Spotify

Universal Music Group

British Council

Mauritius Commercial Bank (MCB)

Warner Music Group

Founders Factory Africa

Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors

African Development Bank

Premium dedicated desks in fully serviced offices can cost up to $6,080 per year, reflecting the high value placed on flexibility, quality, and operational reliability. Lagos remains the primary location for these offices, offering strategic advantages for multinational and local companies alike.

Backstory

Nigeria’s modern office market began expanding in the early 2010s, driven by strong GDP growth projections and rising foreign investment.

Lagos and Abuja became focal points for commercial office developments, with projects like Heritage Place demonstrating confidence in long-term demand.

Economic volatility, including slower growth, currency devaluations, inflation, and policy uncertainty, reshaped corporate office strategies.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated remote and hybrid work, prompting downsizing and footprint rationalisation. Landlords responded with flexible lease terms, rent discounts, and rent-free periods, paving the way for managed office solutions to thrive.

Managed office spaces now offer ready-to-use offices, lower upfront costs, faster move-ins, and flexible terms. Local operators often convert older commercial or residential buildings into flexible offices, while multinational corporates increasingly participate to meet international service standards.

More insights

Managed offices are valued not only for convenience but also for collaboration, networking, and professional engagement.

Lagos remains the largest market, with key clusters in Lekki Phase 1, Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Ikeja, and Yaba.

In Abuja, demand is concentrated in Wuse, Maitama, the CBD, and Gwarimpa, while over 60% of Port Harcourt’s activity occurs in the Greater Port Harcourt Metropolitan Area.

The report highlights that both SMEs and multinationals are driving demand. Operators focus on providing quality services and flexible office solutions to meet evolving corporate expectations.

What you should know

Pricing varies widely depending on location, facilities, and usage type. Daily access to shared desks typically starts at N8,000, while monthly plans for individual workstations range from N150,000 to N170,000. Private day offices cost N48,000 to over N70,000 per day, and monthly enclosed offices range from N100,000 to N160,000 or more in prime districts.

Operators offer weekly passes, capped monthly access, and loyalty discounts.

Premium private desks in fully serviced offices can cost up to $6,080 per year.

A January 2026 Nairametrics survey shows average monthly rates in Lagos range from N135,000 to N160,000.

The report highlighted that Nigeria’s managed office market is evolving, with flexibility now embedded in long-term operating models. Landlords and operators who view office space as a service rather than a fixed asset are best positioned to capture growth as the economy stabilises.