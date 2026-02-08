Lagos dominates Nigeria’s managed office market, accounting for 69% of the total supply.

This is according to the Nigeria Managed Office Report 2026 by Fortren & Company, which highlighted that the city continues to attract corporate demand and operator investment.

Managed offices, which are fully serviced workspaces allowing companies to rent ready-to-use offices on flexible terms, have become a key solution for businesses seeking lower upfront costs and adaptable leasing options.

What the report is saying

The report revealed Lagos’ dominant share of the managed office market and showed that demand has been largely driven by indigenous companies.

“Lagos represents 69% of Nigeria’s managed office supply, drawing both local and multinational companies, including Canon, which entered the West African market through Lagos in 2016,” the report read in part.

Indigenous companies accounted for 69% of occupiers in 2025, up from 67% in 2023.

SMEs in financial services, fintech, IT, real estate, and non-profits dominated demand.

Almost 80% of these companies were bootstrapped or operated without external funding, making flexible offices the most cost-effective entry point.

The report added that multinationals typically leased from operators with international alignment or proven service standards.

Concentration of managed office demand in key cities

In Lagos, Lekki Phase 1 led the managed office supply, accounting for about 18% of the city’s total inventory, followed by Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Ikeja, and Yaba. Operators often converted older commercial and residential buildings into flexible offices to meet growing demand.

In Abuja, demand was concentrated in Wuse, followed by Maitama, the CBD, and Gwarimpa.

In Port Harcourt, over 60% of managed office activity was concentrated within the Greater Port Harcourt Metropolitan Area. Across other regions, demand was generally widespread.

Traditional leases offered long-term cost efficiency, scalability, and control but required higher upfront investment and slower setup.

Co-working and turnkey private offices (fully equipped and ready-to-use spaces) enabled faster move-ins, lower short-term costs, and outsourced management.

Co-working spaces traded privacy and customisation for speed and convenience, while turnkey private offices offered a balance between privacy and quick setup but limited long-term savings and scalability.

These clusters showed where businesses were most likely to find flexible offices and highlighted the areas with the highest concentration of serviced workspaces.

More insights

Lagos’ managed office ecosystem expanded significantly in recent years, driven by startups, SMEs, and remote professionals, including software developers, content creators, journalists, and hybrid employees.

Café One grew from two hubs in 2021 to 15 by 2026, while other operators scaled presence to meet user demand.

Key priorities included reliable electricity, high-speed internet, and professional consistency.

Operational reliability became a key differentiator, with most hubs ensuring uninterrupted connectivity even during national grid failures.

Managed offices were valued not just for infrastructure but also for networking and collaboration, offering social and professional engagement beyond what home-based setups provided.

What you should know

Pricing in Lagos’ managed office market varied depending on location, facilities, and type of usage, reflecting the sector’s emphasis on flexibility.

Daily access to shared desks typically started from N8,000.

Monthly plans for individual workstations ranged between N150,000 and N170,000.

Private day offices for teams cost between N48,000 and over N70,000 per day, while monthly enclosed office rates often started above N100,000 and rose to N160,000 or more in prime districts.

Operators also offered weekly passes, capped monthly access, and loyalty discounts to accommodate different needs.

Premium private dedicated desks in fully serviced offices could command up to $6,080 per year.

According to the latest Nairametrics survey conducted in January 2026, average monthly rates across Lagos’ managed office market ranged from N135,000 to N160,000, reflecting variations in location and available amenities.