West Africa’s cinema industry closed 2025 on a historic high, and Nollywood’s stars were firmly at the centre of that success.

With the regional box office hitting N15.6 billion in revenue and Nollywood narrowly edging Hollywood in market share, the year underscored not just the strength of local storytelling, but also the growing box office pull of leading Nigerian actors and actresses.

Across 2.79 million cinema admissions and 81 Nollywood releases, audiences consistently showed up for familiar faces who now double as powerful commercial drivers for the industry.

Against this backdrop, Nollywood’s Top 10 Highest Grossing Lead Actors and Actresses of 2025 reflect more than popularity; they represent bankability. From comedy and drama to action and family-friendly hits, these performers anchored films that crossed the N100 million mark and, in several cases, pushed well beyond it.

As ticket prices averaged N5,596 amid economic pressures, their ability to draw audiences speaks to a maturing market where star power, strong distribution, and quality production increasingly work hand in hand. This ranking captures the faces that helped define Nollywood’s box office year and cemented its near-equal footing with Hollywood in West Africa.