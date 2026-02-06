NGX Group hosted Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun at a Closing Gong Ceremony, signalling deeper collaboration among the capital market, the SEC, and the Nigeria Police Force to strengthen investor protection, deter financial crime, and reinforce market integrity.

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) on Wednesday hosted a Closing Gong Ceremony in honour of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, signaling a strengthened partnership between capital market regulators and law enforcement agencies.

The ceremony highlighted a shared commitment to investor protection, the prevention of financial crime, and the reinforcement of trust and confidence in Nigeria’s capital market.

Welcoming the IGP, Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga, Group Chairman of NGX Group, commended the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force in supporting market integrity.

He said: “Market integrity is a shared responsibility. By honouring the Inspector-General of Police, we are reinforcing the importance of institutional alignment in protecting investors and preserving trust in our financial system. Strong collaboration between regulators, enforcement agencies, and market infrastructure institutions is essential to building a resilient and credible market that supports economic growth.”

The Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, emphasized the importance of coordinated enforcement, noting: “Investor protection is at the core of market regulation, and today’s engagement highlights how critical collaboration with law enforcement is to achieving that mandate. This partnership strengthens our enforcement capacity, enhances deterrence against illegal investment activities, and reinforces confidence in the Nigerian capital market.”

In his response, IGP Kayode Egbetokun reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force, stating: “A transparent and well-regulated capital market is vital to Nigeria’s economic growth. The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to working with regulators and market operators to prevent financial crime, protect investors, and uphold the integrity of our financial system.”

Also speaking, Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Ahonsi Unuigbe, highlighted the role of the Exchange in promoting market discipline: “A transparent and orderly market can only thrive where rules are respected and misconduct is addressed decisively. The presence of the Nigeria Police Force in this collective effort sends a strong signal that safeguarding the market is a national priority.”

Similarly, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NGX Group, Temi Popoola, stressed the importance of aligning innovation with oversight: “Technology and market growth must be supported by strong enforcement and investor protection frameworks. Our collaboration with the SEC and the Nigeria Police Force reflects a unified approach to preserving the credibility of Nigeria’s capital market.”

The event brought together key stakeholders across the capital market ecosystem, all reaffirming their commitment to accountability, transparency, and investor confidence. The ceremonial Closing Gong marked a collective resolve to strengthen Nigeria’s financial system through sustained collaboration.