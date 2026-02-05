The Lagos State Government has moved to boost public water supply across the state as the Lagos Water Corporation (LWC) has commenced an eight-month rehabilitation project of the Iju and Adiyan Water Treatment Plants.

This rehabilitation works is aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and improving access to potable water across Lagos State.

Speaking at the project kick-off meeting held on Tuesday, 3rd February 2026, at the Corporation’s Headquarters in Ijora, Lagos, the Managing Director of LWC, Engr. Mukhtaar Tijani, represented by the Executive Director, Operations, Engr. (Mrs.) Helen Omolanke Taiwo emphasised the strategic importance of the project.

What they are saying

Engr. Tijani explained that the rehabilitation aligns with the Corporation’s five-year strategic business plan launched in December 2024, which prioritises infrastructural development as a solution to existing operational challenges.

He noted that the rehabilitation focuses mainly on pump replacement and upgrades, following approval by Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

He stressed that the project must be executed with the highest technical standards, expressing confidence that its completion will significantly improve water supply across the state.

He noted, “This project must not be business as usual. We want all hands-on deck to ensure timely and successful delivery. Let this dream become a reality.’’

Also, speaking on the project, the Director of Production, Engr. Agiri Mustapha, described the rehabilitation as a critical and passionate project for both the Corporation and the State Government.

He highlighted past challenges with pump installations and noted that the Governor insisted on engaging original manufacturers with sole franchise rights to ensure quality and durability.

Representatives of the contractors and manufacturers: KSB Pumps & Valves Nigeria Ltd., Wilo Pumps Nigeria Ltd., and Springfield Electric Ltd., assured the Corporation of timely and quality delivery.

They also committed to personnel training and a two-year equipment management support period upon completion and commissioning of the project.

The Lagos Water Corporation expressed optimism that the rehabilitation will significantly improve operational capacity, service reliability, and access to safe drinking water for residents of Lagos State.

Why it matters

Providing public water supply by the government by the Lagos Water Corporation delivers critical benefits such as reduced waterborne diseases (cholera/typhoid), significantly lower water costs compared to private vendors, and improved public health, especially for women and children.

It enhances economic productivity, supports rapid urban growth, and ensures access to safe, affordable water for residents.

Reliable water infrastructure supports commercial activities, boosts productivity, and fosters urban development to meet the demands of a rapidly growing population.

It ensures that all residents, regardless of income or economic class, have access to a basic, essential human right.

What you should know

This project, tagged ‘Rehabilitation of Iju Headworks and Akute Intake Station – Lots 1, 2 and 3”, is part of the Corporation’s asset management and renewal strategy to strengthen existing infrastructure and enhance service delivery.

The rehabilitation is funded by the Lagos State Government and is scheduled to run from February 2026 to October 2026.

LWC had in September 2025, announced plans to partner with the private sector to rehabilitate, upgrade, and operate seven mini and micro waterworks across the state, in a bold move to improve water supply for millions of Lagos residents.

Tijani, who disclosed this, pointed out that since the state government alone cannot shoulder the huge capital required to deliver potable water, the LWC is set to launch a pilot Public-Private Partnership (PPP) scheme to inject private sector expertise, financing, and innovation into its operations.

Under the pilot scheme, according to him, seven waterworks, comprising Lekki, Akilo, Victoria Island Annex, Magodo, Abesan, Alexander, and Apapa Waterworks, will be concessioned in Lots to financially capable investors.