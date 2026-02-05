The Federal Capital Territory High Court has convicted Robert Orya, former Managing Director of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), for fraud totaling about N2.4 billion.

This was confirmed in a statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on February 5, 2026.

The conviction highlights the ongoing efforts by authorities to hold senior executives accountable for financial crimes in Nigeria.

What EFCC said

According to the EFCC, Orya was prosecuted by the commission’s Samuel Ugwuegbulam and convicted by Justice F.E. Messiri of the FCT High Court, Abuja.

Orya was sentenced to 490 years imprisonment on each of the 49-count charges brought against him, all relating to the fraudulent diversion of N2.4 billion during his tenure as NEXIM’s Managing Director from 2011 to 2016.

…More details coming