The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), Abuja Zonal Directorate has arraigned the Commandant of the Nigeria Peace Corps, Dickson Akon, and the Director of Finance, Omolala Aminat Ahmed, over alleged misappropriation of N60 million allocated for badge supplies.

The arraignment took place at the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, before Justice H. B. Yusuf, with the defendants facing a two-count charge of criminal misappropriation of funds.

The development comes amid heightened scrutiny of public agency spending, following multiple high-profile EFCC investigations into alleged corruption and diversion of government funds.

What they are saying

The EFCC said the defendants were arraigned on a two-count charge punishable under Section 96 of the Penal Code Laws of the FCT.

The first count reads: “That you, Dickson Akon and Omolola Aminat Ahmed in the year 2024 at Abuja, FCT, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court did agree among yourselves to do an illegal act, to wit criminal misappropriation and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 96 of the Penal Code Laws of the FCT.”

The second count alleges: “That you, Dickson Akon and Omolola Aminat Ahmed in the year 2024 at Abuja, FCT, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court did agree among yourselves and dishonestly converted to your personal use the sum of N46,000,000.00 (Forty Six Million Naira only) out of the sum of N60,000,000.00 (Sixty Million Naira only) meant for the execution of contract for the supply of badges.”

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to all charges when the court read them out. Following the pleas, prosecution counsel, Khalid Sanusi, requested a trial commencement date.

Justice Yusuf adjourned the matter to February 25, 2026, and granted the defendants bail of N5 million each with one surety in the same amount. The sureties are required to be of reputable character and residents of Abuja.

What you should know

Earlier in 2025, the commission brought six officials of the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) before a high court in Ilorin over an alleged N96 million fraud, where the accused were charged with criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of public funds entrusted to them in their official roles.

In that matter, the court set a trial date after the charges were read and the defendants pleaded not guilty, highlighting that EFCC action often follows similar patterns of court proceedings in alleged public fund misuse cases.

Another high-profile case involved the former Managing Director of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and others, who were arraigned on multiple counts related to an alleged N76 billion and $31.5 million fraud tied to the handling of Arik Airline’s assets. In that instance the EFCC charged the defendants with theft and abuse of office, and contested bail due to the severity of the economic allegations.

More recently, the commission prosecuted a former chair of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) on an eight-count charge over alleged conversion and laundering of approximately N1 billion in funds. In that case, the defendant pleaded not guilty and the court processed bail and set further hearings, reflecting the EFCC’s continued focus on major financial misconduct cases involving senior officials.