Nigeria needs about N36 billion to scale commercial honey and apiculture production, industry experts have said.

The remark was made by Mr. Niyi Adeyemo, Africa Director-General of the Youth for Agricultural Initiatives (YFAI), in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

He noted that while awareness of beekeeping has grown, limited access to finance and structured investment models have kept the sector from reaching large-scale commercial production.

Adeyemo added that proper funding could expand apiculture, create jobs, and boost food security through improved crop pollination.

What they are saying

Adeyemo said the apiculture sector needs about N36 billion to expand commercially. He explained that the funding would support critical infrastructure, queen bee rearing, and systems for sustainable growth.

“We have not scaled up to the commercial level in honey production. But in terms of awareness, we have done better.”

“Commercial production has not been increased because there’s no access to funds. Before you see a commercial bank or a potential investor in apiculture, they want to know the finance model and how soon they can get returns from their investors.”

“However, if we can have each state dedicate like N1 billion to the apiculture sector, the funding is going to have a multi-diversity impact on the sector’s productivity.”

“We need like N36 billion investment to boost Apiculture production in Nigeria.”

Adeyemo added that investment would also make it easier for new farmers to start bee farms by ensuring a steady supply of high-quality bees.

Scaling honey production in Nigeria

The expert proposed “bee villages” or bee estates — secure areas dedicated to large-scale beekeeping. These estates would improve efficiency, protect investments, and enhance pollination.

More bees mean better cross-pollination, which would increase crop yields and strengthen food security across Nigeria.

Awareness and participation in beekeeping are gradually increasing, with more youths joining the sector.

Farms are slowly adopting commercial beekeeping practices.

Consumers are urged to buy honey from verified beekeepers and approved suppliers to ensure quality.

Adeyemo highlighted that organized apiculture practices would not only boost honey production but also safeguard the integrity of the market.

Why it matters

Bee farming is a growing sector in Nigeria with strong potential for economic and food security benefits. Expanding honey production supports pollination, improves crop yields, and strengthens food supply chains.

Initiatives such as queen bee rearing and bee villages can help the industry scale commercially.

Bee farming creates income opportunities for youths and farmers.

Beyond honey, the sector produces other valuable products like wax, pollen, propolis, venom, and royal jelly for use in food, cosmetics, medicine, and industrial products.

Honey is a natural source of vitamins and minerals, providing nutritional and medicinal benefits.

With structured investment and proper management, Nigeria’s apiculture sector could become a significant contributor to the economy and food security.

What you should know

An earlier Nairametrics article noted that starting a bee farm can be profitable even with relatively low capital. Key steps for a successful operation include:

Obtain hives: Provide space for bees to build nests. Ensure enough “supers” for nectar flows. Start with a manageable number of hives, depending on scale.

Feed bees when nectar is scarce: Provide sugar and water. Treat bees for pests and diseases.

Locate hives carefully: Position them near flowering plants and water, away from pesticides, strong winds, direct sunlight, and human activity.

Harvest honey properly: Collect ripe honey from combs, leaving developing bees and pollen. Melt and store beeswax for sale or reuse in hives.

Potential income is significant, with well-managed hives producing honey consistently. Production increases as more hives are added and operations scale, highlighting the sector’s commercial potential.