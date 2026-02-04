The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has accused the Chairman of Ibadan South-West Local Government, Hon. Kehinde Adeyemi Amanda, of leading the destruction of railway assets worth millions of naira along its Ibadan right-of-way.

The claim was made in a statement by NRC’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Callistus Unyimadu, on February 3, 2026.

According to the NRC, the chairman said he was acting on the orders of the Oyo State Government during the February 2, 2026 incident along the Mile One–Ten axis, which involved the demolition of rails, sleepers, signal poles, and fences.

The NRC described the act as a serious violation of federal property and said it is taking security, administrative, and legal measures to protect its assets and railway workers.

What they are saying

According to the NRC statement, the local government chairman allegedly led a group comprising thugs, individuals dressed in Nigerian Army uniforms, and operatives of Amotekun to vandalize NRC properties.

“The Nigerian Railway Corporation has disclosed that it received a worrisome report involving the destruction and removal of railway fixed assets worth several millions of Naira, along its right-of-way in Ibadan South-West Local Government Area of Oyo State.”

“According to the report, the destruction which occurred on Monday, 2nd February 2026, was carried out by the Chairman of the Ibadan South-West Local Government Council, Hon. Kehinde Adeyemi Amanda, who allegedly led a group comprising thugs, persons dressed in Nigerian Army uniforms, and operatives of Amotekun to vandalize NRC properties at the Mile One–Ten axis.”

The statement emphasized that the affected area is a statutorily protected railway corridor and noted that the NRC Police Command’s attempts to repel the action were resisted, forcing the officers to withdraw.

More insights

Vandalism of railway infrastructure has been a recurring issue in Nigeria, despite NRC’s efforts.

In 2025, the Corporation attributed the prolonged suspension of train services on narrow-gauge lines in parts of Kaduna and Niger States to insecurity, vandalism, and banditry.

In Oyo State, past incidents included the theft of E-clips and short rails on the old narrow-gauge corridor.

NRC previously engaged local communities, village heads, vigilante groups, and police in campaigns to discourage the purchase of stolen railway components.

Several suspects were arrested and handed over to the Railway Police Command in Lagos.

According to NRC Managing Director, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, these measures had successfully prevented new vandalism cases on that corridor—until the recent incident allegedly involving the Ibadan South-West Local Government Chairman.

What you should know

The Federal Government is continuing its investment in rail infrastructure, with N102.3 billion proposed as counterpart funding for the Lagos Green Line rail project in the 2026 budget.

The Green Line is a 68-kilometre rail network connecting Lekki Free Zone to Marina, serving key areas such as Victoria Island, Lekki, and Ajah.

Funds are allocated for Phase One and will be managed through the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) to cover Federal Government equity participation and structured financing arrangements with Lagos State and other financiers.

Additional budget allocations include N68.5 billion for consultancy services on the Lekki–Ijebu Ode–Ore–Kajola railway and the coastal railway corridor linking Badagry, Apapa, and Tin Can.

N29.04 billion is provided for ongoing railway modernisation projects, including completion of the Abuja–Kaduna railway, Lagos–Ibadan works, and the Itakpe–Ajaokuta corridor, along with new station buildings, rolling stock, signalling systems, and feasibility studies for standard-gauge rail lines.